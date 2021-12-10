Final parent enters guilty plea in college admissions scandal

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A California-based shipping warehouse owner has pleaded guilty to paying $25,000 to help his son cheat on the ACT exam as part of a nationwide college admissions scandal, the Justice Department announced.

I-Hsin "Joey" Chen was the last of 38 defendants to either plead guilty or be convicted on charges related to the so-called Varsity Blues scandal.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for serving nine weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a fine of $75,000. The court must first approve of the plea agreement.

A plea hearing has not been scheduled for Chen.

The Justice Department said Chen paid William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the operation, $25,000 to help improve his son's ACT score. Singer used the money to bribe test administrator Igor Dvorskiy to let test proctor Mark Riddell correct the teen's test and inflate the score.

Singer, Dvorskiy and Riddell also have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scam.