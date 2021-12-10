Trending
Dec. 10, 2021 / 8:20 PM

Jana Duggar charged with endangering minor

By Danielle Haynes

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Reality star Jana Duggar has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas, according to court documents.

The citation from the Tonitown Police Department -- viewed by E! News, People magazine and Page Six -- showed that Jana Duggar, 31, was cited with the misdemeanor Sept. 9. Her lawyer, Gregory F. Payne, entered a not guilty plea Sept. 23 on her behalf.

A court clerk for Elm Springs, Ark., said Jana Duggar's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 10.

Details of the charge weren't revealed in the citation.

Jana Duggar and her family rose to fame in a series of TLC specials and series, including 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled in 2015 after her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, was accused of molestation.

Jana Duggar also appeared in Counting On, a spinoff reality series that focused mostly on the lives of the older Duggar siblings, including Jessa Duggar Seewald, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth.

The series was canceled after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges earlier this year. He was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography Thursday.

