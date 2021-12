The Charging Bull Statue is seen near the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A week after new unemployment claims in the United States saw a spike in filings, the Labor Department on Thursday said they have again fallen to a mark not seen in more than a half-century. The department said in its weekly report that there were 184,000 new jobless claims filed last week, the fewest since Sept. 6, 1969. There was a decline of about 43,000 filings from the previous week. Advertisement

Two weeks ago, the department's report showed just under 200,000 new filings, which was then the lowest mark since November 1969. Then last week, the number of claims again surpassed 200,000.

According to Thursday's report, the four-week moving average has fallen to about 219,000. While down, the figure is still about 3,000 claims above the prepandemic average of 215,000 in March 2020.

The states that saw the largest increases in new filings were North Carolina, Wisconsin and Ohio. States that reported the largest decreases were Virginia, California and Texas.

Thursday's unemployment portrait is the first since the department released a lackluster November jobs report a week ago. That monthly assessment showed an addition of 210,000 hirings. Most economists had predicted job growth of about a half-million for November.

Advertisement