Two arrested in drive-by at Kentucky school bus stop

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Police said Thursday they arrested two juveniles in connection with a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky that killed a 16-year-old boy.

The suspects, whose names were not released, were arrested Wednesday on charges including complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault in the killing of Tyree Smith.

Advertisement

"We should not be standing here today. And we simply must do better as a community," Louisville Metropolitan police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference. "To the family of Tyree Smith, I'm sorry we're here, but hopefully in some small way the arrests of your son's murderers will bring you some relief."

Smith was killed in a drive-by shooting while waiting for his bus to take him to Eastern High School on Sept. 22.

A 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were hurt in the shooting.

A Jeep found on fire at an apartment complex a day after the shooting was identified as a vehicle of interest in the case.

Officials added the case is being actively investigated.

"This case will continue being investigated until the trial is over. We're not gonna say we have everybody, we're not gonna say we don't have everybody," Lt. Donny Burbrink said.