Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial

Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kim Potter shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April. Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Jail

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Witness testimony at the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter entered its second day on Thursday. The former police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Daunte Wright in April. Advertisement

Wright, the 20-year-old son of a Black father and White mother, was driving in Brooklyn Center when he was pulled over by Potter for an expired registration. She and her partner attempted to arrest Wright after finding that he had an outstanding warrant.

During a confrontation, Potter shot and killed Wright. She has said she intended to draw her stun gun rather than her firearm.

Wright's vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by Patricia Lundgren. The 84-year-old woman was the first person to take the witness stand on Thursday for prosecutors.

Wright's mother, Katie Bryant, was on the stand and gave emotional testimony in court on Wednesday.

Under questioning, she said she'd recognized her son's shoes sticking out from beneath a sheet covering his body when she arrived at the scene.

The court also saw police body camera footage that showed Bryant asking officers why her son was shot.

Additional footage that was shown in court depicted the struggle between Wright and Potter's partner Anthony Luckey. It shows Luckey attempting to handcuff Wright while Potter warns, "I'm going to Tase you."

Moments later, a single gunshot is heard.

The footage goes on to show Potter lamenting that she'd shot Wright, at times on the ground crying and while voicing concerns about going to prison.

Prosecutors argue that Potter, a 26-year-veteran of the Brooklyn Center force and field training officer, should have known the difference between her firearm and stun gun.

Potter is expected to testify in her own defense during the trial. If convicted, she faces up to a decade in prison.