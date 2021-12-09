Former Sen. Bob Dole to be honored, lie in state at U.S. Capitol Thursday

1/5

Former Sen. Bob Dole salutes the casket of former President George H. W. Bush as the 41st president lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C., on December 4, 2018. He will receive the same honor on Thursday. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Bob Dole, former U.S. senator from Kansas and Republican presidential nominee who died early this week, will be memorialized and lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday. The honor for the long-time senator will begin at 9:45 a.m. EST when a joint service team will bring Dole's casket into the Capitol Rotunda foyer. A tribute will follow, with members of Dole's family, President Joe Biden and members of congressional leadership in attendance. Advertisement

Dole died in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that Dole's body would lie in state, calling him an "extraordinary patriot who devoted his entire life to serving our nation with dignity and integrity."

From noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, members of Congress, staffers and invited guests will be permitted to view Dole's casket in the Rotunda.

On Friday, a departure ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m.

Biden, Kansas Republican Sen. Pat Roberts, former Senate Majority leader Tom Daschle and Dole's daughter Robin are expected to eulogize the longtime senator and 1996 Republican presidential nominee.

In a visit to Kansas City on Wednesday, Biden said that "our nation owes Bob Dole a debt of gratitude for the remarkable service and a life well lived."

"For those like me who had the honor of calling him a friend, Bob Dole was an American giant," he added. "A man of extraordinary courage, both physical and moral courage. A war hero who sacrificed beyond measure, who nearly gave his life for our country in World War II. Among the greatest of the Greatest Generation."

On Friday afternoon, a motorcade carrying Dole's casket will stop at the World War II Memorial for a public tribute ceremony. Dole served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was seriously wounded in action in Italy in 1945. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Friday's events will conclude with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, where Dole's casket will be sent to Salina Regional Airport in Kansas. Dole will lie in repose at the Kansas Statehouse on Saturday.

