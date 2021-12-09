Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 8:47 PM

Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling

By Daniel Uria
Senate approves measure allowing Democrats to raise debt ceiling
The Senate on Thursday sent a bill allowing Congress to raise the debt ceiling by a simple majority vote to President Joe Biden's desk, as the United States faces the risk of defaulting on its debt by next week. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved a measure moving Congress one step closer to raising the debt ceiling.

Lawmakers voted 59-34 in favor of the plan by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnel, R-Ky., to allow Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through a majority vote.

Advertisement

The measure will now go to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature after the House approved it in a 222-212 vote Tuesday.

Schumer called the measure a "crucial" step to "avoiding the prospect of a catastrophic, calamitous default on our sovereign debt."

RELATED Appeals court rules against Trump's efforts to block release of Jan. 6 documents

"This is the responsible path forward -- no brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession," Schumer said on the Senate floor Thursday. "We still have a few more steps to take before we completely resolve this matter, but I'm optimistic that after today's vote, we'll be on a glide path to avoid a catastrophic default."

Both the House and Senate plan to pass another bill in the next few days to raise the debt limit and prevent the United States from defaulting on its more than $29 trillion in loans by Dec. 15.

Advertisement

The agreement allows Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through a majority vote, but only to a certain amount, rather than a specific date.

RELATED U.S. could be weeks away from hitting debt limit, report shows

It also includes a measure to prevent billions of dollars in cuts to Medicare payments and agriculture subsidies that come as a result of the budget reconciliation process used by Democrats to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package in March.

This week in Washington

Brian Deese, Director of the National Economic Council, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

RELATED House passes continuing resolution to fund gov't through Feb. 18

Latest Headlines

Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden opens democracy summit with 'landmark' initiative to defend human rights
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden opened the long-awaited, U.S. organized Summit for Democracy at the White House on Thursday -- a virtual event that will include more than 100 countries to fight corruption and defend human rights.
United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
United States ends combat operations, moves to advisory role in Iraq
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. military ended its combat mission in Iraq, moving the 2,500 troops stationed in Iraq to an advisory role.
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State judge declares Texas abortion law unconstitutional
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Texas judge on Thursday ruled that the state's controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy violates the Texas Constitution, saying it should not be enforced in court.
Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden offers support to Ukraine in call with Zelensky on Russia
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden offered his support to Kiev on Thursday during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid worries of Russian aggression toward the Eastern European nation, the White House said
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole was remembered Thursday as a war hero and statesman during a tribute at the U.S. Capitol before lying in state beneath the Rotunda.
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jurors on Thursday found actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges for lying to police and staging a hate crime attack against himself in 2019.
Two arrested in drive-by at Kentucky school bus stop
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Two arrested in drive-by at Kentucky school bus stop
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Police said Thursday they arrested two juveniles in connection with a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky that killed a 16-year-old boy.
Appeals court rules against Trump's efforts to block release of Jan. 6 documents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court rules against Trump's efforts to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled against former President Donald Trump's efforts to block the National Archives from releasing his White House records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Witness testimony at the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter entered its second day on Thursday.
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The New York judge presiding over the sex-trafficking trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell adjourned Thursday's proceedings early after an attorney became ill.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Jussie Smollett found guilty on five of six disorderly conduct charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement