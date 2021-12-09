Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 5:03 PM

Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill

By Danielle Haynes
Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill
Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on sex-trafficking charges. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The New York judge presiding over the sex-trafficking trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell adjourned Thursday's proceedings early after an attorney became ill.

Judge Alison Nathan declined to say which attorney was unwell, but said the person in question was required to be present in court for questioning expected to take place Thursday. The judge said she expects the trial to continue Friday, The Guardian reported.

Advertisement

"We have no reason to believe it's COVID-related," Nathan said of the illness. "We want to make sure the attorney is taken care of."

The jury was expected to hear from a fourth accuser who said Maxwell acted as an intermediary for financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse her. Prosecutors told Nathan they planned to rest their case after the woman's testimony, The New York Times reported.

Maxwell, 59, pleaded not guilty to charges she procured underage girls for Epstein, her former boyfriend. She faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Epstein died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on similar charges.

On Wednesday, the former boyfriend of one of the accusers testified that he often drove her to Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, Fla. He said she always emerged from her visits with several hundred dollars.

Advertisement

The accuser, who testified only under the name Carolyn, said she was 14 when she first began visiting Epstein, and said Maxwell arranged for her to give him sexualized massages.

Read More

Former '19 Kids' reality star Josh Duggar convicted on child porn charges Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial Boston court overturns wrongful murder conviction

Latest Headlines

Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Prosecutors question witnesses after emotional day of testimony in Kim Potter trial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Witness testimony at the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter entered its second day on Thursday.
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Fox News replaced the destroyed Christmas tree outside its New York City offices one day after it was set on fire and plans to hold a lighting ceremony Thursday evening.
Starbucks workers at New York store are first to unionize
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Starbucks workers at New York store are first to unionize
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Starbucks in Buffalo, N.Y., became the first company-owned store to unionize after workers voted 19-to-8 to join Starbucks Workers United.
FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for ages 16-17
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots for ages 16-17
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday it has approved a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for ages 16-17 six months after their primary two doses.
Leading retail CEOs appeal to Congress for help amid rising U.S. retail theft
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Leading retail CEOs appeal to Congress for help amid rising U.S. retail theft
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The chief executives of 20 major U.S. retailers called on Congress on Thursday, to curb growing organized retail theft across the country.
Facebook opens virtual reality app Horizon Worlds to U.S. and Canadian adults
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Facebook opens virtual reality app Horizon Worlds to U.S. and Canadian adults
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Facebook opened Horizon Worlds -- a virtual reality world of avatars -- to adults ages 18 and older in the United States and Canada on Thursday.
Oklahoma executes Bigler Stouffer for 1985 slaying of teacher
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma executes Bigler Stouffer for 1985 slaying of teacher
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed death row prisoner Bigler Jobe "B.J." Stouffer on Thursday morning after the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay in the case.
N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Trump on property valuations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. attorney general seeks to depose Trump on property valuations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to depose former President Donald Trump as part of a civil fraud investigation of the Trump Organization, some outlets reported Thursday.
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole was remembered Thursday as a war hero and statesman during a tribute at the U.S. Capitol before lying in state beneath the Rotunda.
Former '19 Kids' reality star Josh Duggar convicted on child porn charges
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former '19 Kids' reality star Josh Duggar convicted on child porn charges
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who found fame with a TLC series about his large family, was convicted in Arkansas on Thursday on two criminal counts for receiving and possessing child pornography.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman's body pulled from car floating in Niagara River
Woman's body pulled from car floating in Niagara River
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Italian regulators fine Amazon $1.3 billion for violating competition rules
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Independent tribunal says China committed genocide with acts against Uyghurs
Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion
Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion
Dozens of earthquakes rattle off coast of Oregon
Dozens of earthquakes rattle off coast of Oregon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement