Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned after attorney becomes ill

Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on sex-trafficking charges. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The New York judge presiding over the sex-trafficking trial of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell adjourned Thursday's proceedings early after an attorney became ill. Judge Alison Nathan declined to say which attorney was unwell, but said the person in question was required to be present in court for questioning expected to take place Thursday. The judge said she expects the trial to continue Friday, The Guardian reported. Advertisement

"We have no reason to believe it's COVID-related," Nathan said of the illness. "We want to make sure the attorney is taken care of."

The jury was expected to hear from a fourth accuser who said Maxwell acted as an intermediary for financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse her. Prosecutors told Nathan they planned to rest their case after the woman's testimony, The New York Times reported.

Maxwell, 59, pleaded not guilty to charges she procured underage girls for Epstein, her former boyfriend. She faces up to 70 years in prison if convicted on all counts. Epstein died in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on similar charges.

On Wednesday, the former boyfriend of one of the accusers testified that he often drove her to Epstein's mansion in Palm Beach, Fla. He said she always emerged from her visits with several hundred dollars.

The accuser, who testified only under the name Carolyn, said she was 14 when she first began visiting Epstein, and said Maxwell arranged for her to give him sexualized massages.