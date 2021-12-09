Fox News' NYC tree replaced after original set on fire, destroyed

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Fox News replaced the destroyed Christmas tree outside its New York City offices one day after it was set on fire and plans to hold a lighting ceremony Thursday evening.

The ceremony is set to take place at 5 p.m. during The Five.

The replacement tree comes hours after the alleged arsonist, Craig Tamanaha, was arraigned and released without bail Wednesday night, WNBC-TV in New York City reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Tamanaha entered a restricted area where the Christmas tree was located shortly after midnight. A witness told police that he and Tamanaha were the only people around the tree went it caught on fire.

Police said they weren't sure how the fire was set, but they found a lighter on Tamanaha when they arrested him. They accused him of causing $500,000 in damage with the fire.

Tamanaha faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and fifth-degree arson. After his arrest, he allegedly told police, "I have been thinking about lighting the tree on fire all day long."

The tree had originally been lit during a ceremony Sunday. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott promised to replace the tree Wednesday in a memo to staffers.

"Earlier this morning, Fox News Media's All-American Christmas tree outside our building on Fox Square was set on fire in a malicious arson attack," she wrote. "The 50-foot tree, which was just lit in a beautiful on-air ceremony on Sunday night, was engulfed in flames and smoke permeated the building."

She said the tree would be rebuilt in "a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment."

New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said the motive for the fire was unknown, but that Tamanaha had previous arrests out of state. Officials also believe he's homeless.

"He was issued earlier this year some appearance tickets and didn't come back to court, which is something we see all too often," Shea said. "I think it's one where he's working alone. It's all very fresh. It's probably a little preliminary to say what the motivation was. Was mental illness a factor? We're looking at all of that."