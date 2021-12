Roku's agreement to carry YouTube was set to expire on Thursday, which would have pulled it from all Roku devices. File Photo by Pixelkult/Pixabay

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Facing the prospect of losing YouTube from its popular streaming service, Roku announced Wednesday that the two companies have reached a deal to keep it there for at least a few years. Roku and YouTube have been involved in a dispute for months over accusations of anti-competitive conduct. Advertisement

The dispute began in April when Roku opposed certain terms of its agreement with YouTube, which later said the app was trying to force a better deal.

Roku's agreement to carry YouTube was set to expire on Thursday, which would have pulled it from all Roku devices. A separate deal to carry YouTube TV, the company's subscription TV service, had already run out.

The deal on Wednesday is a multi-year extension of the prior agreement.

"Effective today, we have agreed to a multi-year extension with Google for YouTube and YouTube TV," Roku said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"This agreement represents a positive development for our shared customers, making both YouTube and YouTube TV available for all streamers on the Roku platform."

Roku says it has more than 56 million users. YouTube is owned by Alphabet, the same company that owns tech giant Google.

