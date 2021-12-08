Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 4:45 PM

Woman's body pulled form car floating in Niagara River

By Daniel Uria

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Niagara River in New York after her vehicle fell into the water on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a car floating down the river shortly before noon after it was hung up on rocks about 50 yards from the brink of Niagara Falls, according to WGRZ.

Advertisement

State Parks Police Captain Chris Rola said the car was seen making its way into the water between the vehicle and pedestrian bridges at Goat Island, adding crews quickly determined that a swift water rescue team would be unable to attempt a rescue.

"We've never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink," said Rola.

Rola said the woman, who was in her late 60s, was unresponsive as a swimmer was eventually lowered from a Coast Guard chopper into the water to pull her from the vehicle. She was taken from the scene by an ambulance.

A state parks spokeswoman later confirmed the woman had died.

Rola did not say whether the woman, a local to Western New York, drove into the water intentionally or by accident, citing a pending investigation.

Advertisement

State Parks Police also began working with other agencies to determine how to safely remove the vehicle from the water.

Read More

Air tanker crashes fighting Colorado wildfire, kills pilot British stealth jet crashes into ocean from HMS Queen Elizabeth Four dead, child survives in plane crash in Michigan

Latest Headlines

Hillary Clinton shares victory speech she would've given had she won in 2016
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Hillary Clinton shares victory speech she would've given had she won in 2016
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Wednesday shared excerpts from the victory speech she planned to read had she won the 2016 presidential election.
Scott Peterson resentenced to life for killing wife Laci, unborn son
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Scott Peterson resentenced to life for killing wife Laci, unborn son
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Scott Peterson, the California man who killed his pregnant wife Laci two decades ago, was resentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
Abortion rights council calls on California to pay for out-of-state patients if Roe vs. Wade falls
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Abortion rights council calls on California to pay for out-of-state patients if Roe vs. Wade falls
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A council made up of abortion rights and women's health advocates recommended Wednesday that California prepare to provide abortion access -- and funding -- to all Americans if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade.
Visa lottery winners lose once-in-a-lifetime chance to come to U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Visa lottery winners lose once-in-a-lifetime chance to come to U.S.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's travel ban, as well as policies and processing delays related to COVID-19, have caused many visa lottery winners to lose a likely once-in-a-lifetime chance to come to the United States.
Senate could vote to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate could vote to nullify Biden's large business vaccine mandate
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Senate could vote as early as Wednesday on a resolution nullifying President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers, possibly handing him a rare defeat on policies he has pushed to curb the coronavirus.
Boston court overturns wrongful murder conviction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boston court overturns wrongful murder conviction
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Boston man who spent almost three decades in prison is free after a judge overturned his first-degree murder conviction.
Biden pulls nomination for top banking nominee over concerns in Senate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden pulls nomination for top banking nominee over concerns in Senate
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has withdrawn his nomination of Saule Omarova to take over the post, recognizing that she doesn't have the support for Senate confirmation.
Job openings in U.S. rise to 11 million amid slight decline in those who quit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Job openings in U.S. rise to 11 million amid slight decline in those who quit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Employers nationwide had 11 million job openings during the month of October, nearly a record, and the number of Americans who quit their jobs that month dipped slightly -- but is still way above normal.
Roku reaches deal to keep YouTube after 8 months of dispute
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Roku reaches deal to keep YouTube after 8 months of dispute
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Facing the prospect of losing YouTube from its popular streaming service, Roku announced Wednesday that the two companies have reached a deal to keep it there for at least a few years.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer said on Wednesday that studies of its COVID-19 vaccine indicate that a booster dose offers protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
'Zombie fires' burn despite temperatures plunging to 74 degrees below zero
'Zombie fires' burn despite temperatures plunging to 74 degrees below zero
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter
Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter
Scott Peterson resentenced to life for killing wife Laci, unborn son
Scott Peterson resentenced to life for killing wife Laci, unborn son
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement