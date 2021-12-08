Woman's body pulled form car floating in Niagara River

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A woman's body was pulled from the Niagara River in New York after her vehicle fell into the water on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported seeing a car floating down the river shortly before noon after it was hung up on rocks about 50 yards from the brink of Niagara Falls, according to WGRZ.

State Parks Police Captain Chris Rola said the car was seen making its way into the water between the vehicle and pedestrian bridges at Goat Island, adding crews quickly determined that a swift water rescue team would be unable to attempt a rescue.

"We've never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink," said Rola.

Rola said the woman, who was in her late 60s, was unresponsive as a swimmer was eventually lowered from a Coast Guard chopper into the water to pull her from the vehicle. She was taken from the scene by an ambulance.

A state parks spokeswoman later confirmed the woman had died.

Rola did not say whether the woman, a local to Western New York, drove into the water intentionally or by accident, citing a pending investigation.

State Parks Police also began working with other agencies to determine how to safely remove the vehicle from the water.