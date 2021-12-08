Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 8:16 AM

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron

By Clyde Hughes
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
Pfizer said if needed, Omicron-based vaccines could be produced and delivered within a short period of time, pending regulatory approval. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer said on Wednesday that studies of its COVID-19 vaccine indicate that a booster dose offers protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The company said researchers found that the level of neutralizing antibodies increased 25-fold in people who'd received a third dose of the vaccine, which it developed with BioNTech.

Advertisement

Pfizer said the extra dose neutralizes the Omicron variant at a similar rate that the first two doses do against other coronavirus mutations, like Delta.

The research indicates that the initial two doses of the Pfizer vaccine alone "may not be sufficient" to ward off the Omicron variant.

RELATED South Korea's COVID-19 cases continue to soar as hospital beds run low

"Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with the third dose of our vaccine," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

"Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two-dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Pfizer produced the first coronavirus vaccine to be authorized in the United States about a year ago. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Advertisement

The companies said the new research may be critical as the world enters its second winter season of the COVID-19 era.

RELATED Dow gains 492 points as tech stocks fuel continued rally

"Broad vaccination and booster campaigns around the world could help us to better protect people everywhere and to get through the winter season," Dr. Ugur Sahin, BioNTech CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

"We continue to work on an adapted vaccine which, we believe, will help to induce a high level of protection against Omicron-induced COVID-19 disease as well as a prolonged protection compared to the current vaccine."

Pfizer and BioNTech said the vaccine studies on Omicron are preliminary and they still must collect more lab data and evaluate real-world effectiveness. If needed, the first Omicron-based vaccines could be produced and delivered within a short period of time, pending regulatory approval, they said.

RELATED Experts: Current tests detect Omicron variant, but transmissibility a concern

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this week that Omicron has been found in more than a dozen states so far.

Latest Headlines

Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A company once owned by hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, a young investor who became known as "pharma bro," has agreed to pay $40 million to settle charges that it ran up the cost for a potentially life-saving drug.
House passes $770B National Defense Authorization Act
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House passes $770B National Defense Authorization Act
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Tuesday voted to approve a $770 billion Pentagon spending bill including changes to how the military prosecutes sexual assault cases and orders a review of the Afghanistan war.
Jussie Smollett defense rests as actor calls alleged attackers 'liars'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jussie Smollett defense rests as actor calls alleged attackers 'liars'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett on Tuesday called the two brothers who say he paid them to stage a hate crime attack against him "liars" as his defense rested its case.
Elizabeth Holmes says she gave journalist incorrect information
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Elizabeth Holmes says she gave journalist incorrect information
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes testified she misled a reporter in 2014 about her company Theranos when she returned Tuesday to the witness stand during her trial on fraud charges in San Jose, Calif.
Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday denied Nikolas Cruz's request to remove the death penalty from consideration in his upcoming sentencing hearing for the 2018 school shooting in Parkland.
Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Already on strike for more than two months, a majority of workers at four Kellogg Company cereal plants rejected the company's latest contract proposal Tuesday.
U.S. should do more for LGBTQ Afghan refugees, advocacy groups say
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. should do more for LGBTQ Afghan refugees, advocacy groups say
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has increased the threat to LGBTQ Afghans, according to several human rights groups who are urging the Biden administration to allow more LGBTQ refugees from the country into the U.S.
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A third woman took the stand Tuesday at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, accusing the former socialite of coercing her to perform sexualized massages for Jeffrey Epstein starting when she was 14.
Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors.
Biden warns Putin of new sanctions if Russia crosses into Ukraine
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden warns Putin of new sanctions if Russia crosses into Ukraine
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video call Tuesday that the United States and its allies would respond with strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement