Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement

Under Shkreli, the company hiked the price of Daraprim in 2015 from $17.50 to $750 per tablet, an increase of 4,000%.
Shkreli, who faces antitrust charges for the scheme, was found to have created a "web of anti-competitive restrictions" meant to delay the production of generic versions of the drug. His trial is set to begin on Dec. 14.
Under the settlement, Vyera and Phoenixus are required to pay $10 million immediately and $30 million over ten years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tuesday's order in New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia names Shkreli, associate Kevin Mulleady, Vyera Pharmaceuticals and parent company Phoenixus AG.
Mulleady will be banned from the drug industry and subject to a fine of $250,000 if he violates the order.