Boyfriend of Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says he drove her to Epstein mansion

The boyfriend of one of Ghislaine Maxwell's accusers confirmed portions of her testimony in court Wednesday, saying he drove her to Epstein's mansion several times. File Photo by Rich Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The former boyfriend of the third woman to testify in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial corroborated the witness' story, saying he often drove her to Jeffrey Epstein's mansion. The man, who testified only by the name of Shawn, told the court he drove his girlfriend, who testified Tuesday as Carolyn, to Epstein's Palm Beach, Fla., mansion for massage sessions about every two weeks. Advertisement

He said she always emerged from the home with several hundred dollars and was occasionally given lingerie as a gift.

Carolyn on Tuesday testified that Maxwell, a former socialite and girlfriend of Epstein, arranged for her to give Epstein sexualized massages beginning when she was 14, ultimately visiting him more than 100 times before she stopped seeing him at 18.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking, for allegedly procuring young girls for Epstein to prey upon for over a decade.

Carolyn said she met Epstein after Shawn introduced her to Virginia Giuffre, who also accused Maxwell and Epstein of sexual abuse, in the early 2000s.

"Virginia said that she worked for a guy in Palm Beach and Carolyn could make money if she wanted to come give massages," Shawn said.

Advertisement

RELATED Elizabeth Holmes says she gave journalist incorrect information

Giuffre's ex-boyfriend drove her, Carolyn and Shawn to Epstein's house weeks later and the two girls went inside and returned about an hour later carrying "hundred dollar bills."

On Tuesday, Carolyn testified that she was paid $300 during her first visit, during which she helped massage Epstein before watching him have sex with Giuffre.

Shawn said he met Epstein at least once in the driveway of the home but never saw Maxwell, who he said Carolyn referred to only by her last name.

"She couldn't pronounce [her first name]. She didn't have the reading ability ... it was foreign to her," he said, adding that "she was a child" when asked to describe Carolyn's intellectual and educational level at the time.

Also Wednesday, David Rodgers -- Epstein's private pilot from 1991 to 2019 -- told the court that he saw the first accuser to testify, Jane, on at least four flights.

"She's flown with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and other people as well," he said.

Rodgers added, however, that Giuffre flew with Epstein far more frequently, saying he saw her on an Epstein flight 32 times.

Jane's brother, identified in court by the pseudonym Brian, was supposed to testify Wednesday but was removed as a prosecution witness late Tuesday after allegedly talking with his sister about her testimony.