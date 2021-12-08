Biden visits Kansas City to underscore benefits of $1.2T infrastructure plan

1/5

President Joe Biden is seen after signing into law the $1.2 trillion bipartisan "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 15.

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to Kansas City on Wednesday in a trip to promote the new $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and explain how it's going to create thousands of jobs in places like the Midwest. Missouri is expected to reap close to $8 billion for brick-and-mortar infrastructure projects as a result of the package, and the state of Kansas is expected to see $3.2 billion. Advertisement

"The president will ... deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for Missourians by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure, and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to give his remarks at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Mid-America Regional Director of Transportation and Environment Ron Achelpohl said the new funds can make a sizable impact on U.S. infrastructure needs.

"It's probably a generational investment," Archelpohl told KBMC-TV. "It's the largest spending in infrastructure spending that I've seen in my career."

Biden, who did not carry Missouri in the 2020 presidential election, will try to sell his vision to residents who are skeptical of the infrastructure bill's size.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., voted against the bill for that reason.

"This bill has the wrong priorities," Hartzler told KBMC-TV. "It's going to further fuel inflation and it's a gateway to the giant spending bill the president wants to pass next."

Biden will return to Washington, D.C., later Wednesday night.

