Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 9:34 AM

Biden visits Kansas City to underscore benefits of $1.2T infrastructure plan

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Biden visits Kansas City to underscore benefits of $1.2T infrastructure plan
President Joe Biden is seen after signing into law the $1.2 trillion bipartisan "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act" on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 15. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden travels to Kansas City on Wednesday in a trip to promote the new $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and explain how it's going to create thousands of jobs in places like the Midwest.

Missouri is expected to reap close to $8 billion for brick-and-mortar infrastructure projects as a result of the package, and the state of Kansas is expected to see $3.2 billion.

Advertisement

"The president will ... deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for Missourians by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading public transit, replacing water infrastructure, and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said in a statement.

Biden is scheduled to give his remarks at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Mid-America Regional Director of Transportation and Environment Ron Achelpohl said the new funds can make a sizable impact on U.S. infrastructure needs.

"It's probably a generational investment," Archelpohl told KBMC-TV. "It's the largest spending in infrastructure spending that I've seen in my career."

Biden, who did not carry Missouri in the 2020 presidential election, will try to sell his vision to residents who are skeptical of the infrastructure bill's size.

Advertisement

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., voted against the bill for that reason.

"This bill has the wrong priorities," Hartzler told KBMC-TV. "It's going to further fuel inflation and it's a gateway to the giant spending bill the president wants to pass next."

Biden will return to Washington, D.C., later Wednesday night.

This week in Washington

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., speaks during a news conference on the Build Back Better Act at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Federal officials call for cybersecurity strategy to protect infrastructure EPA earmarks $7.4B for water projects in infrastructure bill rollout Ore., N.J. pushing for electric big rigs, but it will take infrastructure

Latest Headlines

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine booster shot ramps up protection against Omicron
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Pharma company Pfizer said on Wednesday that studies of its COVID-19 vaccine indicate that a booster dose offers protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Firm once owned by 'pharma bro' to pay $40M in price-gouging settlement
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A company once owned by hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli, a young investor who became known as "pharma bro," has agreed to pay $40 million to settle charges that it ran up the cost for a potentially life-saving drug.
House passes $770B National Defense Authorization Act
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House passes $770B National Defense Authorization Act
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Tuesday voted to approve a $770 billion Pentagon spending bill including changes to how the military prosecutes sexual assault cases and orders a review of the Afghanistan war.
Jussie Smollett defense rests as actor calls alleged attackers 'liars'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jussie Smollett defense rests as actor calls alleged attackers 'liars'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Jussie Smollett on Tuesday called the two brothers who say he paid them to stage a hate crime attack against him "liars" as his defense rested its case.
Elizabeth Holmes says she gave journalist incorrect information
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Elizabeth Holmes says she gave journalist incorrect information
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes testified she misled a reporter in 2014 about her company Theranos when she returned Tuesday to the witness stand during her trial on fraud charges in San Jose, Calif.
Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge declines to drop death penalty for Parkland, Fla., school shooter
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday denied Nikolas Cruz's request to remove the death penalty from consideration in his upcoming sentencing hearing for the 2018 school shooting in Parkland.
Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Already on strike for more than two months, a majority of workers at four Kellogg Company cereal plants rejected the company's latest contract proposal Tuesday.
U.S. should do more for LGBTQ Afghan refugees, advocacy groups say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. should do more for LGBTQ Afghan refugees, advocacy groups say
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has increased the threat to LGBTQ Afghans, according to several human rights groups who are urging the Biden administration to allow more LGBTQ refugees from the country into the U.S.
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A third woman took the stand Tuesday at Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, accusing the former socialite of coercing her to perform sexualized massages for Jeffrey Epstein starting when she was 14.
Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all federal contractors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Third accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell trial says Jeffrey Epstein preyed on her at 14
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
'Zombie fires' burn despite temperatures plunging to 74 degrees below zero
'Zombie fires' burn despite temperatures plunging to 74 degrees below zero
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
China vows 'countermeasures' over U.S. boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement