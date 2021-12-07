Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 8:50 AM

Biden expected to warn Putin of new sanctions over Ukraine in virtual meeting

By Clyde Hughes
Biden expected to warn Putin of new sanctions over Ukraine in virtual meeting
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. File Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko/EPA-EFE

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine and the threat of new sanctions are expected to be front and center on Tuesday when U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with Kremlin President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are scheduled to participate in a video call to discuss varying items of interest, but perhaps none as prominent as eastern Ukraine -- where separatists have been in conflict with Kiev in the Donbas region.

The virtual meeting will be their first since they met in person in Geneva in June.

Biden is expected to tell Putin on Tuesday that the United States and allies are prepared to punish Moscow if Russian troops venture into Ukraine. Putin has said that the troops are not poised to cross the border into Ukraine.

RELATED Biden anticipates 'long conversation' with Putin about Ukraine plans

"President Biden will obviously raise our concerns with Russia's military buildup and plans, with respect to Ukraine," a senior administration official said Monday. "The agenda will also cover a number of other critical issues including strategic stability, cyber, and Iran's nuclear program."

Tuesday's meeting comes amid a frosty U.S.-Russia relationship that's been in decline for years.

"We have believed from the beginning of this administration that there is no substitute for direct dialogue for leaders, and that is true in spades when it comes to the U.S.-Russia relationship," the official added. "So, President Biden welcomes the opportunity to engage clearly and directly with President Putin."

RELATED Blinken vows 'serious consequences' if Russia steps into Ukraine conflict

"We have consulted significantly with our allies and believe we have a path forward that would impose significant and severe harm on the Russian economy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday in a preview of the video call.

"You can call that a threat. You can call that a fact. You can call that preparation. You can call it whatever you want to call it."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said the two leaders will discuss Ukraine, along with NATO's eastward expansion and Putin's initiative on security assurances, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

RELATED Zelensky says Russia is planning coup against Ukraine

Moscow has long complained that NATO's move east, which included inviting Ukraine to the Western alliance, threatens Russia's security.

