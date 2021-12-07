Kellogg's strike to continue as workers reject latest proposal

1/2

Kellogg's cereal boxes are seen on display. Striking workers at four of the company's cereal plants rejected the latest contract proposal on Tuesday. File Photo Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Already on strike for more than two months, a majority of workers at four Kellogg Company cereal plants rejected the company's latest contract proposal Tuesday. Approximately 1,400 workers have been on strike since Oct. 5. Advertisement

They rejected the latest five-year offer negotiated by their union, forcing the multinational food manufacturing company to hire some permanent replacements.

Temporary replacements have already been working at the four affected plants, which are located in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Michigan, where the company's head office is also located.

The company says that no further bargaining is currently scheduled.

"We have no plans to meet. Given that the strike will continue, our focus must continue to be on executing the next phase of our contingency plan," reads a statement on the company's website.

Kellogg's has approximately 34,000 workers worldwide.