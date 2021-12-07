Watch Live
Ceremony commemorates 80th anniversary of Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods

By UPI Staff
Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods
The rollout of the tool comes at a time when many social platforms are under close scrutiny over content and behaviors and their effect on younger users. File Photo by LoboStudioHamburg/Pixabay

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Instagram rolled out a new tool in the United States and several other countries on Tuesday that encourages younger users to take a break from the social media app if they have been using it for a prolonged period.

The platform, owned by Meta, said the "Take a Break" tool offers a reminder for teenagers who spend a lot of time on Instagram and an extra layer of protection from potentially harmful content. It allows users to track how much time they spend on the app, limits interactions with adult users and sensitive content and gives parents control of their children's accounts.

Advertisement

Meta, the parent company formerly known as Facebook, said the new tool is now available in the United States, Britain, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It added that the feature will be available in other countries next year.

"We'll continue doing research, consulting with experts, and testing new concepts to better serve teens," Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a statement.

RELATED British antitrust watchdog says Facebook's owner must sell Giphy

"We're launching Take A Break to empower people to make informed decisions about how they're spending their time."

The rollout of the tool comes at a time when many social platforms are under close scrutiny over content and behaviors and their effect on younger users.

Advertisement

Mosseri is scheduled to testify in the Senate on Wednesday and answer questions about Instagram's impact on teenagers. The hearing comes after whistleblower Frances Haugen said Meta has known about its platforms' effect on teens' mental health.

RELATED Ohio sues Facebook alleging it misled the public about effect on children

The state of Ohio sued Meta last month for purportedly misleading the public about the negative impact on children.

RELATED Facebook to ban targeted ads geared for 'sensitive' issues like politics, religion

Latest Headlines

Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The attorney for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday that Meadows will no longer cooperate with the probe.
Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refunds by next year
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refunds by next year
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Drivers in Michigan will receive auto insurance refunds of $400 per vehicle, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Tuesday.
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of survivors of the Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii will gather on Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the event, which sent the United States into World War II.
Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Enrollment of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities plunged 15% in the 2020-21 school year even though American institutions remain in high esteem, research showed Monday.
Biden expected to warn Putin of new sanctions over Ukraine in virtual meeting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden expected to warn Putin of new sanctions over Ukraine in virtual meeting
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine and the threat of new sanctions were expected to be front and center on Tuesday when U.S. President Joe Biden met virtually with Kremlin President Vladimir Putin.
Data proved what Pittsburgh's Black leaders knew: Racial disparities compound COVID-19 risk
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Data proved what Pittsburgh's Black leaders knew: Racial disparities compound COVID-19 risk
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The ferocity of the COVID-19 pandemic did what Black Pittsburgh -- communities that make up a quarter of the city's population -- thought impossible. It shook the norms.
Judge issues stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmate Wade Lay
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge issues stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmate Wade Lay
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma judge on Monday ordered a stay of execution for a death row inmate who was scheduled to die next month, to determine whether he's mentally competent.
Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda Thursday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda Thursday
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential and vice presidential candidate Bob Dole will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announced Monday that he will resign from Congress and take a role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, founded by former President Donald Trump.
Christie's auctions 'Birth of Wikipedia' items, including NFT of 1st edit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Christie's auctions 'Birth of Wikipedia' items, including NFT of 1st edit
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Christie's this week is conducting an online auction entitled "The Birth of Wikipedia" in which a non-fungible token, or NFT, of the site's first edit is being offered for sale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill
Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill
Jack in the Box buys 2nd-largest Mexican fast food chain in Del Taco
Jack in the Box buys 2nd-largest Mexican fast food chain in Del Taco
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement