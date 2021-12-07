Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Instagram rolled out a new tool in the United States and several other countries on Tuesday that encourages younger users to take a break from the social media app if they have been using it for a prolonged period.
The platform, owned by Meta, said the "Take a Break" tool offers a reminder for teenagers who spend a lot of time on Instagram and an extra layer of protection from potentially harmful content. It allows users to track how much time they spend on the app, limits interactions with adult users and sensitive content and gives parents control of their children's accounts.