Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 5:36 PM

VP Kamala Harris issues call to action on first Maternal Health Day of Action

By Simon Druker
1/3
VP Kamala Harris issues call to action on first Maternal Health Day of Action
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks about the White House Maternal Health Day of Action on Tuesday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris marked the White House's first Maternal Day of Action on Tuesday, holding a summit aimed at improving health for recent mothers across the United States.

The summit included both celebrities and politicians at various levels, as she implored both the public and private sectors to do more to reduce the U.S. maternal mortality rate -- about 16.7 per 100,000 live births.

Advertisement

Harris used the occasion to highlight investments proposed in the Build Back Better Act, which would support safer pregnancies and childbirth, while reducing complications in the first year after a child is born.

She also urged lawmakers to spend an additional $3 billion on maternal healthcare, which would include expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage to one year.

RELATED Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans

The Department of Health and Human Services also released a report Tuesday estimating that 720,000 more people would gain Medicaid postpartum coverage if states act independently from the federal government. The report also provides guidance to states on how to provide Medicaid coverage for a full year postpartum.

The summit is part of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Plan and the administration's push to expand Medicaid coverage and provide a greater safety net of social services. The bill is currently being negotiated in the Senate.

Advertisement

Black and Native American mothers are more likely to die from complications during or after childbirth than any other race or ethnicity in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED Report: Pregnancy, childbirth complications cost U.S. billions

"In the United States of America, in the 21st century, being pregnant and giving birth should not carry such great risk," said Harris, while pointing out the United States has the highest maternal death rate among developed countries.

"So, let us all say unequivocally, maternal mortality and morbidity is a serious crisis, and one that endangers both public health and economic growth, which means everyone is impacted by it."

A Mathematica and the Commonwealth Fund report released last month estimated that pregnancy and delivery complications for all births in 2019 will cost the United States more than $30 billion in healthcare expenses over the first five years of the infants' lives.

RELATED House passes expanded workplace protections for nursing mothers

Latest Headlines

Dow gains 492 points as tech stocks fuel continued rally
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Dow gains 492 points as tech stocks fuel continued rally
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 492 points Tuesday as investors bought a dip in technology stocks.
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Hawaii has been socked by a potent storm that has unleashed pounding rainfall, high winds and even blizzard conditions to the mountain summits.
Biden warns Putin of new sanctions if Russia crosses into Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden warns Putin of new sanctions if Russia crosses into Ukraine
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video call Tuesday that the United States and its allies would respond with strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine.
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of survivors of the Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii gathered Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the event that sent the United States into World War II.
United States trade deficit drops after September's record high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United States trade deficit drops after September's record high
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- After reaching a record-high trade deficit in September, the difference closed to $67.1 billion to its lowest point in six months, according to new data from the Commerce Department Thursday.
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major outage of Amazon Web Services disrupted companies like Disney, Sony and Netflix on Tuesday.
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The attorney for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday that Meadows will no longer cooperate with the probe.
Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refunds by next year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refunds by next year
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Drivers in Michigan will receive auto insurance refunds of $400 per vehicle, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Tuesday.
Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Instagram rolled out a new tool in the United States and several other countries on Tuesday that encourages younger users to take a break from the social media app if they have been using it for a prolonged period.
Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Enrollment of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities plunged 15% in the 2020-21 school year even though American institutions remain in high esteem, research showed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement