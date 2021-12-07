Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 5:44 PM

Dow gains 492 points as tech stocks fuel continued rally

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow gains 492 points as tech stocks fuel continued rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 492 points Tuesday as investors bought a dip in technology stocks. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tech stocks led a second consecutive day of a rally on Wall Street Tuesday as markets continued to recover from fears about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 492.4 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.07% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 3.03%.

Advertisement

Investors bought a dip in tech stocks brought on by the Omicron concerns causing software company Okta to rise 5.76% while Crowdstrike gained 4.94% and Adobe increased 4.49%.

Chipmakers also saw a boost as Nvidia gained 7.96% and Intel rose 3.1%.

Major cap tech stocks were on the rise as well, with Apple rising 3.54%, Amazon climbing 2.8% and Microsoft growing 2.68%.

Along with Omicron fears, investors have also been closely monitoring when the Federal Reserve will move to accelerate tapering its asset-purchasing.

"Tech and growth stocks are the longest-duration assets, which means they're going to be the most negatively impacted in valuation by any bump up in inflation which would take interest rates up," Paul Meeks, portfolio manager for Independent Wealth Solutions Management, told Yahoo Finance. "But on the other hand, what the Fed is doing and is even talking about doing, which is going from accommodative to more restrictive monetary policy, is a known."

Advertisement

Travel-related stocks continued their rally as Wynn Resorts gained 1.8% and Norwegian Cruise Line grew 0.5%.

Energy stocks were also on the rise as global oil demand recovered with Diamondback Energy gaining 6.8%, Devon Energy rising 6.52% and Occidental Petroleum increasing 4.29%.

Read More

HYBE stock dips after BTS members sell shares Baskin Robbins launches its first automated store in South Korea Ten aboard Norwegian Cruise Line ship test positive for COIVD-19

Latest Headlines

VP Kamala Harris issues call to action on first Maternal Health Day of Action
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
VP Kamala Harris issues call to action on first Maternal Health Day of Action
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris marked the White House's first Maternal Day of Action on Tuesday, holding a summit aimed at improving health for recent mothers across the United States.
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snow, floods and hurricane-force winds pound Hawaii
Hawaii has been socked by a potent storm that has unleashed pounding rainfall, high winds and even blizzard conditions to the mountain summits.
Biden warns Putin of new sanctions if Russia crosses into Ukraine
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden warns Putin of new sanctions if Russia crosses into Ukraine
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video call Tuesday that the United States and its allies would respond with strong measures if Russia invades Ukraine.
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Dozens of survivors of the Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii gathered Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the event that sent the United States into World War II.
United States trade deficit drops after September's record high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
United States trade deficit drops after September's record high
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- After reaching a record-high trade deficit in September, the difference closed to $67.1 billion to its lowest point in six months, according to new data from the Commerce Department Thursday.
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major outage of Amazon Web Services disrupted companies like Disney, Sony and Netflix on Tuesday.
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Attorney: Mark Meadows will no longer cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The attorney for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday that Meadows will no longer cooperate with the probe.
Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refunds by next year
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan drivers to receive $400 insurance refunds by next year
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Drivers in Michigan will receive auto insurance refunds of $400 per vehicle, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services said Tuesday.
Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Instagram launches tool urging teens to 'take a break' after long periods
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Instagram rolled out a new tool in the United States and several other countries on Tuesday that encourages younger users to take a break from the social media app if they have been using it for a prolonged period.
Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Foreign student enrollment in U.S. colleges drops 15% to under 1M
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Enrollment of foreign students in U.S. colleges and universities plunged 15% in the 2020-21 school year even though American institutions remain in high esteem, research showed Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
Survivors return to Pearl Harbor to mark 80th anniversary of WWII attack
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
UAE becomes one of few Middle East nations to change work week to Monday-Friday
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Amazon Web Services outage disrupts thousands
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Second woman testifies Ghislaine Maxwell 'groomed' her for Epstein
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Rep. Devin Nunes to resign, take role as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement