An aerial view of an Amazon campus. Widespread outages of Amazon and Amazon Web Services affected several businesses on Tuesday. Photo provided by Amazon

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A major outage of Amazon's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, disrupted companies like Disney, Sony and Netflix on Tuesday. More than 11,000 reports of outages were made at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. The outages affected the company's region hosted in Northern Virginia, which covers Boston, Houston and Chicago. Advertisement

Amazon sellers in the United States also were unable to access the company's internal Seller Central webiste, CNBC reported.

Amazon said on a status dashboard that it's identified the cause of the outage and was "actively working toward recovery." The outage affected some of Amazon's monitoring and incident response tools, which delayed its ability to provide updates.

Amazon hasn't stated the reason for the outage.