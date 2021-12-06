Trending
Dec. 6, 2021

230,000 pounds of ham, pepperoni products recalled due to listeria threat

By Adam Schrader
230,000 pounds of ham, pepperoni products recalled due to listeria threat
The company has recalled 17 products under various brands, including Alexander & Hornung, Wellshire, Garrett Valley Farms, Butcher Boy, Food Club, Open Nature, Niman Ranch, Five Star and Big Y. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Agriculture

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Alexander & Hornung has voluntarily recalled more than 230,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products over fears they may have been exposed to listeria, the company announced.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was notified by the company that product sampling reported positive results for the bacteria.

"While there have been no illnesses or complaints associated with the products and there is no conclusive evidence that the products were contaminated at the time of shipment, the voluntary recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution," Alexander & Hornung said in a statement.

The company has recalled 17 products under various brands, including Alexander & Hornung, Wellshire, Garrett Valley Farms, Butcher Boy, Food Club, Open Nature, Niman Ranch, Five Star and Big Y.

All of the recalled packages bear establishment number M10125 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consuming products contaminated with listeria bacteria can lead to listeriosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 1,600 people are sickened by listeriosis each year and about 260 of them die.

Listeriosis most severely infects vulnerable people, including pregnant women, newborns, senior adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeriosis can be similar to the flu, along with headaches, confusion, loss of balance and muscle aches.

