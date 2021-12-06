Christie's auctions 'Birth of Wikipedia' items, including NFT of 1st edit

1/5

A Strawberry iMac Apple computer used by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is up for bids this week as part of Christie's "Birth of Wikipedia" auction in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Christie's New York this week is conducting an online auction entitled "The Birth of Wikipedia" in which a non-fungible token, or NFT, of the site's first edit is being offered for sale. The NFT is of Wikimedia co-founder Jimmy Wales' first words entered onto the site on Jan. 15, 2001: "Hello World!", Christie's announced. Advertisement

Also put up for bids is a Strawberry iMac computer used by Wales to construct and launch Wikipedia, complete with its original box.

In the years since its founding, Wikipedia has grown to become the Internet's largest repository of free information. The site is published in more than 300 languages, edited by thousands of volunteers and read by millions daily.

The sale began Friday and runs through Dec. 15 with the proceeds going to support Wales' latest effort called WT.Social, described as "a decentralized, non-commercial social network free of advertising, tracking, information harvesting, and misinformation."

"It's been over twenty years since I first typed in the words 'Hello, World!' to launch Wikipedia -- and even today, I'm still amazed at the size and breadth of what it has become," Wales said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Christie's is honored to present 'The Birth of Wikipedia,' as it gives us a chance to celebrate, on a global stage, the initial creation of what has become the largest reference source ever assembled. In a year of firsts at Christie's, particularly in the area of NFTs, we are delighted to offer this unique NFT," said Bonnie Brennan, President of Christie's America.

In addition to the Wikipedia online auction, Christie's has unveiled a range of other unique items to be sold during its "Luxury Week" auction this week in New York.

Among them is the "Rockefeller Pearl" by Gillot & Co., previously owned by Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge; a rare Fancy Vivid Orangy Pink diamond ring; a Rolex "Turn-O-Graph" watch previously owned by Eric Clapton; and a pair of signed Air Jordan He's Got Game XIII shoes game-worn by Michael Jordan.

