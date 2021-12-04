Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2021 / 8:32 PM

Police shoot and kill Florida college student reportedly wielding knife on campus

By Daniel Uria

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Police shot and killed a Florida Institute of Technology student who reportedly wielded a knife at students, authorities said.

Florida Tech Security and the Melbourne Police Department responded to a "security threat" at a freshman residence hall at 10 p.m. on Friday night, leading to an "officer-related shooting where the suspect was killed," the university said on Twitter Saturday.

Melbourne police later identified the suspect as Alhaji M. Sow, an 18-year-old student from Riverdale, Ga.

Police said campus security had received reports of a man "armed with a knife and assaulting students" who had entered a campus building.

Officers entered the building where they found a man "armed with an edged weapon" who "lunged at the police officer."

Both a Melbourne police officer and a FIT security officer opened fire, shooting the suspect.

Police said the officers at the scene "attempted life-saving measures" but the suspect died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

FIT President Dwayne McCay mourned the death of the student and thanked the officers in a statement.

"My heart goes out to everyone in pain. I mourn any loss of life, while I also remain steadfastly thankful for the men and women who invest their lives in protecting us," he said. "The safest university campuses are the ones where students, staff, faculty and others look out for one another. We do that at Florida Tech."

The university is providing counseling and support services for those in need, he added.

