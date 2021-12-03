Trending
Dec. 3, 2021 / 1:20 PM

Australians get drunk more often than any other nation's citizens, survey says

By Clyde Hughes
Australians get drunk more often than any other nation's citizens, survey says
Survey respondents in Australia reported being drunk an average of 26.7 times a year, more than any other country. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- When it comes to having too much to drink, no country does it more often than Australia, according to this year's Global Drug Survey.

The survey, which has been done since 2012, gathered data from 32,000 drinkers in 22 countries.

Researchers define being drunk as having consumed so much alcohol that one's balance or speech are affected, they're unable to focus clearly and their behaviors are altered.

The Global Drug Survey found that the average drinker is intoxicated 14.6 times per year, or a little more than once a month.

Respondents in Australia reported being drunk an average of 26.7 times a year, more than any other country. Finland and Denmark tied for second, with an average of 23.8 times, and the United States was fourth with an average of 23.1 times. Britain was fifth.

The nation that gets drunk the least, according to the survey, is Mexico (8.9 times a year), followed by New Zealand (10.3) and Romania and Germany (10.6 each).

When it comes to frequency of consuming alcohol, France topped the list with a mean of 132 occasions per year -- followed by New Zealand, the Netherlands and Hungary. The United States was No. 11.

