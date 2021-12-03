N.Y. enters new state of emergency hoping to head off Omicron COVID-19 variant

A bus is seen traveling in New York City on Thursday. A new state of emergency in New York state, largely the result of the Omicron coronavirus variant, began on Friday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo
"We've got to do everything we can to protect vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul tweeted early this week. "That means making sure everyone is able to get a [vaccine] booster.
"All nursing homes and adult care facilities will now be required to make booster doses available to all of their residents."
Nearly 70% of New York residents are fully vaccinated, including 91% of adults, according to state health figures.
A masked taxi driver is seen in his cab on Fifth Avenue in New York City on Thursday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
The New York City mandate covers almost 1,000 schools and 56,000 employees. Employees must receive the first dose by Dec. 20.
"We're doing everything in our power to protect our students and school staff, and a mandate for non-public school employees will help keep our school communities and youngest New Yorkers safe," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, according to The New York Times.