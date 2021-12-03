Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2021 / 4:31 PM

Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants

By Megan Hadley
1/2
Fauci: COVID-19 booster likely to give 'wide range' of protection against variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said that booster shots will protect against COVID-19 variants. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Booster shots likely will offer cross protection against a "wide range" of COVID-19 variants, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a news conference Friday.

"There's every reason to believe that if you get vaccinated and boosted that you would have at least some degree of cross protection," Fauci said.

Advertisement

"Very likely against severe disease, even against the Omicron variant."

According to Fauci, the booster shots increase antibody titers against the different variants, although, it hasn't been proven yet.

RELATED Poll: Most vaccinated U.S. adults plan to get COVID-19 booster shot

Fauci also noted the third shots increase "memory B cells and T cells," which operate as a line of defense against the virus.

Recently, threats of the Omicron variant have grown, and places such as New York, Hawaii and Colorado have discovered new cases.

Earlier this week, New York reported five cases of the variant, and Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.

RELATED N.Y. enters new state of emergency hoping to head off Omicron COVID-19 variant

It is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, according to the World Health Organization.

"The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors," they noted.

Advertisement

Vaccinations have increased in recent days, hitting a 2.2 million doses administered in the 24-hour period that ended Thursday, the largest single-day total since May, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those included roughly 1.04 million booster shots, White House COVID-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar said in a Tweet.

The rise in vaccination continued Friday.

In April, the seven-day average of vaccinations peaked at about 3.4 million per day.

Latest Headlines

Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The parents of the Michigan teenager accused of killing four classmates in a mass shooting have been criminally charged and police were searching for them Friday, authorities said.
Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown, fund gov't until February
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs bill to avoid shutdown, fund gov't until February
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a short-term government funding bill on Friday, avoiding the threat of a federal shutdown.
U.S. could be weeks away from hitting debt limit, report shows
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. could be weeks away from hitting debt limit, report shows
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The United States could be weeks away from the debt limit "X date," when the government will no longer be able to pay its bills, a report from the Bipartisan Policy Center said Friday.
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Columbia student killed, Italian tourist hurt by knife attacker in NYC
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities said Friday that a graduate college student and a tourist were stabbed in New York City at two different locations, but likely by the same attacker in what appear to be random attacks.
Trial of ex-cop Kimberly Potter in death of Daunte Wright gets final jurors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trial of ex-cop Kimberly Potter in death of Daunte Wright gets final jurors
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The jury for the trial of former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kimberly Potter, who faces manslaughter charges for shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright, was completed Friday with the naming of two alternates.
Australians get drunk more often than any other nation's citizens, survey says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Australians get drunk more often than any other nation's citizens, survey says
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- When it comes to having too much to drink, no country does it more often than Australia, according to this year's Global Drug Survey.
725,000 U.S. Hondas recalled for defective hood latch
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
725,000 U.S. Hondas recalled for defective hood latch
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Honda recalled nearly 789,000 SUVs and pickup trucks internationally for hoods that may open while driving.
U.S. added fewer jobs than expected in Nov.; Biden points to rising wages
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. added fewer jobs than expected in Nov.; Biden points to rising wages
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added a little more than 200,000 jobs during the month of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly assessment Friday -- roughly half what most analysts expected.
White House updates national strategy to root out human trafficking
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House updates national strategy to root out human trafficking
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled an updated strategy to fight human trafficking in the United States, which places new emphasis on protecting underserved groups, such as LGBTQ and communities of color.
Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hospitals refused to give patients ivermectin; political pressure followed
HELENA, Mont., Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Healthcare workers are being pressured to provide unauthorized COVID-19 treatments, particularly in areas where vaccination rates are low, government skepticism is high, and conservative leaders have championed them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant
Germany announces lockdown for the unvaccinated, plans mandatory vaccinations
Germany announces lockdown for the unvaccinated, plans mandatory vaccinations
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
Attorneys say parents of Michigan teen charged in school shooting aren't fleeing
N.Y. enters new state of emergency hoping to head off Omicron COVID-19 variant
N.Y. enters new state of emergency hoping to head off Omicron COVID-19 variant
Senators unveil Iran sanctions bill following kidnapping plot on U.S. soil
Senators unveil Iran sanctions bill following kidnapping plot on U.S. soil
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement