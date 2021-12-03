Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Jacqueline Avant

Police said Thursday that they have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected of killing Jacqueline Avant at her Beverly Hills home a day prior. Photo by Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Police in California said they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant. The Beverly Hills Police Department identified the suspect in a statement Thursday as Los Angeles resident Aariel Maynor. Advertisement

Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant, was shot and killed at her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday.

Police said they responded to the shooting at her Maytor Place residence at 2:20 a.m. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she died.

In the statement Thursday, the Beverly Hills Police Department said two hours after Avant was shot officers responded to a report of another shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive.

Officers arrived to find Maynor in the backyard suffering from an accidental self-inflected gunshot wound to the foot that occurred during a burglary at the residence, police said.

Maynor was transported to a local hospital as Beverly Hills detectives collected evidence they said connect Maynor to the death of Avant, including the suspected firearm.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest others acted in the shooting and that there is no further threat to public safety.

"To the Beverly Hills community, let me reassure you, this is one of the most protected and patrolled cities in the world," Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said. "Crime of any kind will not be tolerated here."

Former President Bill Clinton, film maker Tyler Perry and several others mourned Avant's death online.

"She inspired admiration, respect and affection in everyone who knew her," Clinton said in a tweet. "We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed."