Spectators take photos at a Honda event. The car company recalled nearly 789,000 vehicles worldwide over a defect in the hood latch. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Honda recalled nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks internationally for hoods that may open while driving. The recall affects some 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots, and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline models. Nearly 720,000 cars are in the U.S. alone. Advertisement

Documents posted by U.S. safety regulators said that the hood latch could become damaged and separate from the hood. The dealer offered to repair the latch or replace hoods if necessary and will notify owners starting on Jan. 17.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that as of Nov. 19, Honda received 116 warranty claims and no reports of crashes or injuries.