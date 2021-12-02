Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 8:27 PM

Stolen trailer full of holiday gifts for Chicago kids found empty

By Don Jacobson

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A stolen shipping container filled with donated gifts for 2,500 needy Chicago children was found Thursday, but its cargo of holiday cheer was gone, charity organizers said.

After disappearing last month from a parking lot in the city's South Side Englewood neighborhood, the trailer was found by police 20 miles away in suburban Chicago Heights -- but minus nearly $50,000 in donated items, the Chicago Sun-Times and WMAQ-TV reported.

Delece Williams, founder of the Chicago charity Kidz Korna, said the gifts were being collected for the group's Winter Wonderland Giveaway Drive-By & Tour, and included toys, new clothes, shoes and essential items.

Another charity group, Flags of the Heart, which supports veterans and their families, also had hundreds of new coats and toys in the container, which had been provided by rail carrier CSX.

"There were a few things but no toys," Flags of the Heart founder Sharon Preston said after viewing the recovered trailer. "Things were thrown on the ground, and some [were] recoverable, but most [were] not."

Police were alerted after the trailer was discovered missing in mid-November. A tow-truck driver who was seen in the area told authorities he had been paid to remove the container, but assumed the reason was legitimate.

Police said the driver is not currently not "a person of interest" in the case, the Sun-Times reported. No one is yet in custody as the investigation continues.

Both charities said they are working to replace the stolen items and urged those who want to help to make donations at the Kidz Korna and Flags of the Heart websites.

Latest Headlines

Epstein employee: Maxwell told him to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Epstein employee: Maxwell told him to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Juan Aless, the former manager of Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach, Fla., home, said Ghislaine Maxwell gave him detailed instructions including to "see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing" about their actions in the house.
House passes continuing resolution to fund gov't through Feb. 18
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House passes continuing resolution to fund gov't through Feb. 18
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to fund the government through Feb. 18 as the country faced the possibility of a federal shutdown that could begin Friday.
Federal officials call for cybersecurity strategy to protect infrastructure
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal officials call for cybersecurity strategy to protect infrastructure
WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (UPI) Legislators and federal transportation officials discussed solutions for potential cyberattacks on the nation's infrastructure at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing.
EPA earmarks $7.4B for water projects in infrastructure bill rollout
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
EPA earmarks $7.4B for water projects in infrastructure bill rollout
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced $7.4 billion in funding for water projects across the country in one of the first big allocations under the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.
NASA signs deals with three U.S. companies for commercial space destinations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NASA signs deals with three U.S. companies for commercial space destinations
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- NASA reached multi-million-dollar agreements with three American companies on Thursday, to develop designs of new space stations and other commercial destinations in orbit.
Dow rises 617 points, markets rebound from Omicron dip
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dow rises 617 points, markets rebound from Omicron dip
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rebounded on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 617 points after two straight days of losses brought on by concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Two men charged in killing of 14-year-old boy at Philly bus stop
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two men charged in killing of 14-year-old boy at Philly bus stop
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Two men have been charged in the slaying of a 14 year-old boy who was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia.
Attorneys for Okla. death row inmate Wade Lay seek execution stay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Attorneys for Okla. death row inmate Wade Lay seek execution stay
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to die next month are seeking to stay the execution, citing a state judge's order for mental health competency trial for Wade Lay.
Armed man arrested after standoff in front of U.N. complex in NYC
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Armed man arrested after standoff in front of U.N. complex in NYC
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man armed with a gun seen pacing in front of United Nations headquarters in New York City was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff, police said.
Biden steps up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden steps up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a five-step strategy Thursday to fight COVID-19 in the coming winter months -- including rigid testing for travelers entering the United States and insurers covering the cost of home tests.
