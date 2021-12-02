Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 7:49 AM

Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune
Texas now bans medical abortions after seven weeks of pregnancy
New restrictions in Texas reflect a growing concern among abortion opponents about the rise of "self-managed" abortions, in which pregnant people obtain the medications from out-of-state or international providers, with or without a prescription. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A new law limiting the use of abortion-inducing medication in Texas goes into effect Thursday.

The law makes it a felony to provide the medication after seven weeks of pregnancy, putting Texas at odds with federal regulations. It also makes it a crime to send the medication through the mail.

Advertisement

Medical abortion is the most common way women in Texas terminate their pregnancies, according to state data.

These new restrictions reflect a growing concern among abortion opponents about the rise of "self-managed" abortions, in which pregnant people obtain the medications from out-of-state or international providers, with or without a prescription.

RELATED Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case

There's evidence that more women turn to self-managed abortions when legal abortion is restricted. Texans have been unable to access abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy since Sept. 1, when a controversial new ban went into effect.

"Texas is looking at the ways that people are navigating around restrictions and trying to essentially make that as unsafe and as frightening for people as possible in order to deter them," said Farah Diaz-Tello, senior legal counsel for If/When/How, a reproductive justice legal group.

Diaz-Tello and other advocates worry that the new criminal penalties may make pregnant Texans fearful of seeking medical care after a self-managed abortion.

Advertisement
RELATED Study: Abortion medically safe, unwanted pregnancy poses greater health risk

What is a medical abortion?

For a medical abortion, a pregnant patient takes two different medications, 24 to 48 hours apart, to induce an abortion.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has determined that a pregnant person can use these medications up to 70 days after their last menstrual cycle -- or roughly in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. But the FDA requires that the drug be dispensed directly from a healthcare provider, rather than at a pharmacy.

RELATED 'This is not patient care': Abortion providers await court decision on Texas law

Even before this new law, Texas had imposed additional restrictions on accessing abortion medication. Texas is one of at least 19 states that restricts patients from using an online doctor visit to get abortion-inducing medications, according to The Kaiser Family Foundation. Instead, the state requires these medications to be prescribed in-person by a doctor.

In this new law, Texas lists 27 different potential complications as a result of using this two-drug regimen, ranging from incomplete abortion to death of the patient to complications with future pregnancies.

However, while there is some risk with any medical procedure, multiple long-term studies have shown that medical abortion is highly effective at terminating a pregnancy and few patients experience significant side effects.

Advertisement

According to Texas Department of Health and Human Services data, medical abortion was the most common abortion method in Texas, accounting for 53 percent of all terminated pregnancies in 2020.

Abortion proponents say patients choose medical abortions for a range of reasons, including that it's less invasive than a surgical procedure. Patients can also take the second medication, which can induce miscarriage-like symptoms, wherever it's safest for them to do so.

"Medication abortion really allows people the control to find the setting and the timing that works best for them," said Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes. "There's all different reasons. You have people who maybe have unfortunately experienced sexual assault, and for them being able to have more control over the procedure ... feels safer to them."

Medical abortion is different than emergency contraception, commonly known as the "morning-after pill." Taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex, emergency contraception can prevent pregnancy. It is not abortion-inducing and is not effective if the patient is already pregnant.

Out-of-state, international providers work around restrictions

Texas' new law also specifies that no one may provide abortion medication "by courier, delivery or mail service."

Texas already required the medication to be provided by a physician in person. But this specific clause addresses a growing concern among abortion opponents that patients are trying to circumvent the required doctor visit by getting the drugs by mail, especially with the state's new restrictions that bans abortions after around six weeks.

Advertisement

Called a "self-managed abortion," this usually entails ordering abortion-inducing drugs online, with or without a prescription, from doctors, pharmacies and other providers out of state or overseas.

The FDA has attempted to crack down on some providers, including AidAccess, a group founded in 2018 by Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, a European doctor. AidAccess provides abortion-inducing medications to women in areas that have restricted access to the procedure.

Gomperts has said she will continue prescribing to patients in Texas. She told CBS News in September that she believes she is on solid legal ground since it is legal to prescribe this medication where she is based.

Texas Right to Life legislative director John Seago said he hopes this new law is just the beginning of the state's effort to rein in online and out-of-state providers.

"We see this as the future of the pro-life fight that is going to be around ... even after Roe or even after states are able to pass very stringent pro-life laws," Seago said. "I don't think we have all the policy tools on the table to appropriately regulate this issue."

Disclosure: Planned Parenthood and Texas Department of Health and Human Services have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Read the original here.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

Biden to announce changes to federal COVID-19 strategy for winter months
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Biden to announce changes to federal COVID-19 strategy for winter months
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Biden will announce a strategy Thursday to fight COVID-19 in the winter months -- a plan that includes rigid testing requirements for travelers entering the U.S. and insurers covering the cost of home tests.
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, fatally shot at home
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of famed music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot at her Beverly Hills home in what police say was not a random act of violence.
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. offers $5M reward for drug trafficker Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The State Department has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Juan Carlos Valencia Gonzalez, an accused leader of one of Mexico's most violent drug trafficking gangs.
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Kirby Inland Marine agrees to pay $15.3M for 2014 Texas oil spill
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Houston-based Kirby Inland Marine has agreed to pay $15.3 million in damages and assessment costs to resolve federal and state claims in connection to a massive 2014 oil spill in the Houston Ship Channel.
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to recommend that Congress hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for refusing to contempt
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firms from banning users
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firms from banning users
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Texas law that seeks to restrict how social media companies moderate their content and was championed by Republicans who say the platforms are biased against conservatives.
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A self-professed good friend of Jussie Smollett testified Wednesday that the former Empire actor had recruited him and his brother to stage a hate crime in the winter of 2019.
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A woman accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein said the late financier brought her to meet President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort when she was 14.
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to deny clemency for a man convicted of killing four people in 2005.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Japan suspends all incoming flights in December over COVID-19 concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement