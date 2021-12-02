Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 4:42 PM

Two men charged in killing of 14-year-old boy at Philly bus stop

By Megan Hadley

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Two men have been charged in the slaying of a 14 year-old boy who was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia.

Kyair Garnett, 21, and Qadir Johnson, 20, were charged with murder, conspiracy, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence in the shooting of Samir Jefferson on Monday.

Garnett was also charged with unauthorized use of an automobile and had an outstanding bench warrant at the time of his arrest in Philadelphia.

Police are still looking for three other people involved in the shooting.

Samir was waiting for a bus home from school around 3:30 p.m. Monday when multiple gunmen left their vehicle and chased him down the sidewalk, opening fire.

They fired at least 36 shots, police said. Samir collapsed on the sidewalk and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4 p.m.

