Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 5:39 PM

EPA earmarks $7.4B for water projects in infrastructure bill rollout

By Don Jacobson
EPA earmarks $7.4B for water projects in infrastructure bill rollout
EPA Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters following a tour of the aging St. Louis Water Treatment Plant on May 5. The EPA announced $7.4 billion in new funding for water projects Thursday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced $7.4 billion in funding for water projects across the country in one of the first big allocations under the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

The money is earmarked for addressing environmental problems such as lead in drinking water and high levels of contaminants such as PFAS, or "forever chemicals," the EPA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Nearly half of the funding to U.S. states will come as outright grants or forgivable loans, which the EPA said will "remove barriers" to investing in "essential water infrastructure in underserved communities across rural America and in urban centers."

The initial five-year funding is part of nearly $44 billion dedicated to the EPA's State Revolving Fund programs from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which President Joe Biden signed last month.

RELATED Department of Labor finalizes rules for $15 minimum wage for federal contractors

The $7.4 billion total includes $2.9 billion targeted for replacing lead pipes under a pledge made by Biden to replace all remaining lead pipes across the country. Another $866 million is earmarked to clean up PFAS and other contaminants.

"With President Biden's leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct longstanding environmental and economic injustices across America," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

Advertisement

"As leaders, we must seize this moment," he added. "Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states and it is critical that EPA partners with states, Tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way."

RELATED Biden pushes for electric vehicle future in visit to Detroit GM plant

The move represents the "single largest investment in water infrastructure" in the history of the federal government, Regan told NBC News.

"This law's investment in water is nothing short of transformational," he said. "We're less than three weeks post the president signing this, and we're hitting the ground running."

RELATED Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill at White House ceremony

Latest Headlines

House passes continuing resolution to fund government through Feb. 18
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House passes continuing resolution to fund government through Feb. 18
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to fund the government through Feb. 18 as the country faced the possibility of a federal shutdown that could begin Friday.
Federal officials call for cybersecurity strategy to protect infrastructure
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Federal officials call for cybersecurity strategy to protect infrastructure
WASHINGTON, Dec. 2 (UPI) Legislators and federal transportation officials discussed solutions for potential cyberattacks on the nation's infrastructure at a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing.
NASA signs deals with three U.S. companies for commercial space destinations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NASA signs deals with three U.S. companies for commercial space destinations
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- NASA reached multi-million-dollar agreements with three American companies on Thursday, to develop designs of new space stations and other commercial destinations in orbit.
Dow rises 617 points, markets rebound from Omicron dip
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow rises 617 points, markets rebound from Omicron dip
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. markets rebounded on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 617 points after two straight days of losses brought on by concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Two men charged in killing of 14-year-old boy at Philly bus stop
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Two men charged in killing of 14-year-old boy at Philly bus stop
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Two men have been charged in the slaying of a 14 year-old boy who was shot 18 times while waiting for a bus in Philadelphia.
Attorneys for Okla. death row inmate Wade Lay seek execution stay
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Attorneys for Okla. death row inmate Wade Lay seek execution stay
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Defense attorneys for an Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled to die next month are seeking to stay the execution, citing a state judge's order for mental health competency trial for Wade Lay.
Armed man arrested after standoff in front of U.N. complex in NYC
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Armed man arrested after standoff in front of U.N. complex in NYC
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A man armed with a gun seen pacing in front of United Nations headquarters in New York City was taken into custody Thursday after an hours-long standoff, police said.
Biden steps up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden steps up COVID-19 fight with testing for travelers, coverage for home tests
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a five-step strategy Thursday to fight COVID-19 in the coming winter months -- including rigid testing for travelers entering the United States and insurers covering the cost of home tests.
Ex-deputy indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ex-deputy indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr.
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday indicted a former sheriff's deputy on murder charges in the 2020 shooting death of a 23-year-old Black man outside of his home.
Survey: Florida dogs ranked most obedient, Washington the least
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Survey: Florida dogs ranked most obedient, Washington the least
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Florida, Utah and Arizona are the states with the most obedient dogs while Washington, Michigan and Illinois have the least obedient pooches, the website OneVet said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
Prince Andrew must submit to interview in sex abuse suit by July
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
WHO warns vaccinated feel 'false sense of security'
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Maine lobsterman finds ultra-rare 'cotton candy' lobster
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement