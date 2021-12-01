Sheriff: Michigan school shooter used father's 9mm in students' slaying

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Michigan high school gunman who shot three fellow students dead and wounded eight others used a 9mm pistol purchased by his father days before, investigators said.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been identified by police, was being held at a juvenile facility. Authorities said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

The slain Oxford High School students were identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Tate died in a police car on the way to the hospital.

The shooting occurred at the school in Oxford Township, about 35 miles northwest of Detroit, about 12:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news conference late Tuesday that the handgun used in the shooting was purchased by the suspect's father last week.

Police had not determined how the teen got the gun or his motives for the mass shooting.

Bouchard said the shooter had at least two magazines and the gun still had seven more bullets when he was captured, Bouchard said.

Undersheriff Mike McCabe said about 15 to 20 shots were fired during the shooting.

Besides the eight slain students, eight others, including a 47-year-old teacher, were wounded. The wounded students ranged in age from 14 to 17.

Bouchard said he was filled with "overwhelming sadness" from the shooting, but he was proud of his team that "saved lives."

"It is also evident from the scene that the lockdown protocols, training and equipment Oxford schools had in place saved lives as well. I will close this day with more prayers, as we will be back in a couple of hours," he said.

On Wednesday, the school's 1,800 students stayed home.

Education Week reports there have been 28 school shootings in 2021.