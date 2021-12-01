Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say

According to reports, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he's decided not to seek a third term as governor in 2022. File Photo courtesy Facebook/UPI

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has decided not to run for a third term, according to news reports Wednesday. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito also will not run for governor in 2022. Advertisement

The Boston Globe, Politico and WCVB-TV reported Baker's decision.

"After several months of discussion with our families, we have decided not to seek reelection in 2022," Baker and Polito said. "This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We love the work, and we especially respect and admire the people of this wonderful commonwealth.

"Serving as governor and lieutenant governor of Massachusetts has been the most challenging and fulfilling jobs we've ever had. We will forever be grateful to the people of this state for giving us this great honor."

Baker, one of the few Republican governors in a Democratic-leaning state, likely would have faced a difficult GOP primary next year as he regularly butted heads with his own party.

A primary would have likely included a candidate supported by former President Donald Trump, as the governor faced criticism from conservatives for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Advertisement

"We are determined to continue to put aside the partisan playbook that dominates so much of our political landscape -- to form governing partnerships with our colleagues in local government, the legislature and Congressional delegation," Baker added.

Former State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who lost to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in their 2018 race, announced in July that he intended to challenge Baker in the Republican primary.