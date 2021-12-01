Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday said that organizers and speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6 helped prompt the violence that occurred in the riots at the U.S. Capitol that followed.
District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not mention former President Donald Trump by name but referred to his remarks during the rally as she said the efforts of its participants "deliberately stoked the flames of fear and discontent and explicitly encouraged [atendees] to go to the Capitol and fight for one reason and one reason only: to make sure the certification of the election didn't happen."