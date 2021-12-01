House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

1/5

Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on October 21, 2020. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend a contempt of Congress charge against a former Justice Department official under President Donald Trump for refusing to comply with a subpoena. Jeffrey Clark was the acting head of the department's civil division and in contact with Trump in the days leading up to the attack by radical supporters of the former president. If Clark is ultimately charged, he would be the second person to face contempt of Congress in the matter after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Advertisement

The committee subpoenaed Clark last month and he did appear for a deposition, but refused to answer questions -- citing Trump's ongoing legal bid to block hundreds of White House records from House investigators.

In a document highlighting the accusation, the committee said Clark's actions violated the subpoena.

Clark's attorney said in a letter to the committee that Clark's past communications with Trump are protected by executive privilege and "vital to the constitution separation of power." Trump and Bannon have also stuck to their claims of executive privilege in refusing to cooperate with House investigators.

The committee's vote to censure, expected sometime late Wednesday afternoon, would lead to a full House vote on the charge for Clark.

The vote on Clark comes a day after another of the committee's potential targets reversed course.

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the panel has come to an agreement with Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate. He said Meadows will sit for an initial deposition and has already turned over some records to the committee.

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger testified before the committee for four hours on Tuesday, according to ABC News. Trump and his advisers tried to get Raffensberger to invalidate the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state that favored then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During a now-infamous phone call a year ago, Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" about 12,000 votes so that he could overtake Biden's total in Georgia, which was one of several battleground states that helped Biden clinch the electoral victory. He was the first Democrat in almost 30 years to carry Georgia.