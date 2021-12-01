News Alert
Listen live: U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark abortion challenge to Roe vs. Wade
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 10:01 AM

House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on October 21, 2020. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack will vote Wednesday on whether to recommend a contempt of Congress charge against a former Justice Department official under President Donald Trump for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Jeffrey Clark was the acting head of the department's civil division and in contact with Trump in the days leading up to the attack by radical supporters of the former president. If Clark is ultimately charged, he would be the second person to face contempt of Congress in the matter after former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Advertisement

The committee subpoenaed Clark last month and he did appear for a deposition, but refused to answer questions -- citing Trump's ongoing legal bid to block hundreds of White House records from House investigators.

In a document highlighting the accusation, the committee said Clark's actions violated the subpoena.

RELATED Broadway actor arrested in Jan. 6 riots after authorities identify Michael Jackson jacket

Clark's attorney said in a letter to the committee that Clark's past communications with Trump are protected by executive privilege and "vital to the constitution separation of power." Trump and Bannon have also stuck to their claims of executive privilege in refusing to cooperate with House investigators.

Advertisement

The committee's vote to censure, expected sometime late Wednesday afternoon, would lead to a full House vote on the charge for Clark.

The vote on Clark comes a day after another of the committee's potential targets reversed course.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers leaders

Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the panel has come to an agreement with Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate. He said Meadows will sit for an initial deposition and has already turned over some records to the committee.

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger testified before the committee for four hours on Tuesday, according to ABC News. Trump and his advisers tried to get Raffensberger to invalidate the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state that favored then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During a now-infamous phone call a year ago, Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" about 12,000 votes so that he could overtake Biden's total in Georgia, which was one of several battleground states that helped Biden clinch the electoral victory. He was the first Democrat in almost 30 years to carry Georgia.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Alex Jones, Roger Stone

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments Wednesday in a key abortion case that seeks to challenge the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, which made the practice legal in the United States.
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. labor market added more than a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of November, a stout figure that shows some economic resiliency in the face of rising inflation and new coronavirus variants.
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge has authorized investigators to search an Albuquerque prop firm as they seek answers to how two people were shot, one fatally, on a film set in October.
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan's Taliban-led government concluded two days of talks in Qatar on Tuesday amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers nationwide.
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Accuser says Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her for Jeffrey Epstein
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her when she was 14 years old told jurors Tuesday the late financier's closest associate Ghislaine Maxwell participated in grooming her for him.
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely for role in brother's defense
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely Tuesday after the network said it received new information about his attempts to defend his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from sexual harassment allegations.
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- At least three people died and eight others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a southeast Michigan high school, sheriff's officials said.
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Four jurors have been seated in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement