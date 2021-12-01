Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 12:46 PM

ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook

By Megan Hadley
ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last year a ban on Anti-Holocaust posts on the social media site. File Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A year after Facebook banned Holocaust denial posts and classified them as "hate speech," the Anti-Defamation League found cracks in the enforcement that led to more anti-Holocaust posts on the social media site.

In a new analysis released Wednesday, the ADL said Holocaust denial posts have still been accessible to many users.

Advertisement

According to the report, a number of search items related to Holocaust denial continue to show up, including external links to Holocaust denial videos or articles with anti-Semitic rhetoric.

"One year since they first implemented their policy, Facebook has taken some positive steps to address the proliferation of Holocaust denial, but that doesn't mean that the problem has gone away," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, said in a press release.

RELATED Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts

"We urge the platform to take additional steps to address these cracks in enforcement, as well as to ensure that the ban is more consistently applied across the platform."

In October 2020, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a ban on Holocaust denial and banned more than 250 White supremacist groups.

Twitter followed suit and also banned posts denying the Holocaust.

RELATED Twitter follows Facebook in move to pull posts denying Holocaust

Facebook also prevented users from getting results when they search for the term "Holohoax," which is frequently associated with such hate speech, ADL research found.

Advertisement

However, the research showed other Holocaust denial conspiracy groups still exist.

One of the groups, called "Conspiracy Research" has 12,500 members.

RELATED Facebook updates hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial

"This offensive content causes pain and harm for Jews, particularly at a time of rising concern about anti-Semitic incidents," Greenblatt said.

On Monday, Beverly Hills, Calif., police said they were investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were thrown into people's yards at the beginning of Hanukkah.

In August, the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that between May and June, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok took no action to remove 84% of posts containing anti-Semitic conspiracies, extremism and abuse flagged using their own reporting systems.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments in landmark Mississippi abortion case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments Wednesday in a key abortion case that seeks to challenge the landmark 1973 ruling Roe vs. Wade, which made the practice legal in the United States.
Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Atlanta-native Andre Dickens is Atlanta's 61st mayor after winning a runoff election against Felicia Moore.
Sheriff: Michigan school shooter used father's gun; 4th student dies
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sheriff: Michigan school shooter used father's gun; 4th student dies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Michigan high school gunman who shot three fellow students dead and wounded eight others used a 9mm pistol purchased by his father days before, investigators said. A fourth student died Wednesday.
Capital One eliminates unpopular overdraft fees
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Capital One eliminates unpopular overdraft fees
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Capital One announced Wednesday that it would eliminate all overdraft fees and non-sufficient fund fees for its customers, essentially giving up $150 million in annual revenue.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has decided not to run for a third term, according to news reports Wednesday.
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. labor market added more than a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of November, a stout figure that shows some economic resiliency in the face of rising inflation and new coronavirus variants.
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel to vote on contempt charge for ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack will vote Wednesday on whether to favor contempt of Congress charges against a former Justice Department official for refusing to comply with a subpoena.
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A New Mexico judge has authorized investigators to search an Albuquerque prop firm as they seek answers to how two people were shot, one fatally, on a film set in October.
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S., Taliban conclude two-day talks in Qatar amid humanitarian crisis
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The United States and Afghanistan's Taliban-led government concluded two days of talks in Qatar on Tuesday amid a deepening economic and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement