ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last year a ban on Anti-Holocaust posts on the social media site. File Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A year after Facebook banned Holocaust denial posts and classified them as "hate speech," the Anti-Defamation League found cracks in the enforcement that led to more anti-Holocaust posts on the social media site. In a new analysis released Wednesday, the ADL said Holocaust denial posts have still been accessible to many users. Advertisement

According to the report, a number of search items related to Holocaust denial continue to show up, including external links to Holocaust denial videos or articles with anti-Semitic rhetoric.

"One year since they first implemented their policy, Facebook has taken some positive steps to address the proliferation of Holocaust denial, but that doesn't mean that the problem has gone away," Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, said in a press release.

"We urge the platform to take additional steps to address these cracks in enforcement, as well as to ensure that the ban is more consistently applied across the platform."

In October 2020, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a ban on Holocaust denial and banned more than 250 White supremacist groups.

Twitter followed suit and also banned posts denying the Holocaust.

RELATED Twitter follows Facebook in move to pull posts denying Holocaust

Facebook also prevented users from getting results when they search for the term "Holohoax," which is frequently associated with such hate speech, ADL research found.

Advertisement

However, the research showed other Holocaust denial conspiracy groups still exist.

One of the groups, called "Conspiracy Research" has 12,500 members.

RELATED Facebook updates hate speech policy to ban Holocaust denial

"This offensive content causes pain and harm for Jews, particularly at a time of rising concern about anti-Semitic incidents," Greenblatt said.

On Monday, Beverly Hills, Calif., police said they were investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were thrown into people's yards at the beginning of Hanukkah.

In August, the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that between May and June, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok took no action to remove 84% of posts containing anti-Semitic conspiracies, extremism and abuse flagged using their own reporting systems.