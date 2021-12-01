Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 11:09 PM

Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firm's from banning users

By James Pollard, The Texas Tribune
Judge blocks Texas law to stop social media firm's from banning users
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9 signed into law legislation to ban platforms with more than 50 million monthly users from removing a user over a “viewpoint.” File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a Texas law that seeks to restrict how social media companies moderate their content and was championed by Republicans who say the platforms are biased against conservatives.

The law, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9, would ban platforms with more than 50 million monthly users in the U.S. from removing a user over a "viewpoint" and require them to publicly report information about content removal and account suspensions. It was set to take effect Dec. 2.

Advertisement

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrote that the First Amendment protects social media platforms' right to moderate content and rejected the defendants' argument that such companies are "common carriers." Pitman also ruled that some aspects of the law were "prohibitively vague."

"This Court is convinced that social media platforms, or at least those covered by [House Bill] 20, curate both users and content to convey a message about the type of community the platform seeks to foster and, as such, exercise editorial discretion over their platform's content," Pitman wrote.

RELATED Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case

NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association - two trade groups representing some of the biggest names in e-commerce and social media, including Google and Twitter - filed a suit to block the law in September.

Advertisement

The presidents of both organizations told reporters then that the state cannot force platforms to host content that violates their community standards. In their lawsuit, the trade associations argue Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects websites from laws "imposing liability for good faith actions to restrict access to or availability of content that they consider objectionable."

In a Wednesday press release, NetChoice President and CEO Steve DelBianco called the ruling a victory for free speech.

RELATED Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots

"[House Bill] 20 would unleash a tidal wave of offensive content and hate speech crashing onto users, creators, and advertisers," he said in a statement. "Thanks to the decision made today, social media can continue providing high-quality services to Americans while simultaneously keeping them safe from irresponsible users and offensive content."

Supporters of the law say it ensures that users' political views go uncensored. State Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park - who authored the bill, known as House Bill 20 - compared tech companies to "common carriers" like phone companies or cable providers, which are barred from customer discrimination.

But a federal judge who blocked a similar Florida law in June said such comparisons aren't accurate. Thomas Leatherbury, the director of the First Amendment Clinic at Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, told The Texas Tribune in September that the Texas law is "clearly unconstitutional," with the same flaws as the Florida law "and then some."

Advertisement
RELATED Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting

By targeting only the largest social media platforms, Leatherbury said the law violates the equal protection clause. The law largely prohibits electronic mail service providers from blocking messages based on their content, which Leatherbury said restricts email services' First Amendment rights.

The Legislature passed the law after outcry from Republicans over perceived anti-conservative bias among major tech companies. That charge grew when Twitter permanently banned former President Donald Trump for inciting violence and purged over 70,000 accounts linked to dangerous conspiracy groups after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection attack of the U.S. Capitol.

Disclosure: Google and Southern Methodist University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/12/01/texas-social-media-law-blocked/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Latest Headlines

House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
House Jan. 6 panel votes to hold ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to recommend that Congress hold former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in criminal contempt for refusing to contempt
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- To commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled an updated national strategy to fight the disease -- which also aims to end the epidemic in the United States by the start of the next decade.
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Good friend' of Jussie Smollett says 'Empire' actor recruited him to stage hate crime
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A self-professed good friend of Jussie Smollett testified Wednesday that the former Empire actor had recruited him and his brother to stage a hate crime in the winter of 2019.
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A woman accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of grooming her to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein said the late financier brought her to meet President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort when she was 14.
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to deny clemency for a man convicted of killing four people in 2005.
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge says Trump, others 'stoked the flames of fear' for Jan. 6 riots
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump and others "stoked the flames of fear" in rallies ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Another 5 jurors seated in Kim Potter trial for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Another 5 jurors seated in Kim Potter trial for death of Daunte Wright
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Another five jurors were seated Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.
Stacey Abrams announces bid for Georgia governor in 2022
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stacey Abrams announces bid for Georgia governor in 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday that she will run for governor of Georgia in 2022 following successful organizing efforts for Democrats in the state after her 2018 loss to Gov. Brian Kemp.
Rep. Peter DeFazio won't run for re-election
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Rep. Peter DeFazio won't run for re-election
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. Peter DeFazio announced Wednesday he's not seeking re-election next year after 18 terms representing Oregon in the House.
Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with questions about fetal viability as it tackled a Mississippi abortion law that challenges the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
Maxwell accuser testifies Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump at age 14
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement