Dec. 1, 2021 / 8:44 PM

Oklahoma parole board denies clemency to death row prisoner

By Danielle Haynes

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to deny clemency for a man convicted of killing four people in 2005.

Gilbert Postelle is scheduled to be executed Feb. 17 for killing James Alderson and Amy Wright at a Del City mobile home park. He received a lesser sentence for killing Donnie Swindle and Terry Smith.

The board voted 4-1 to deny clemency, which Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor welcomed.

"Gilbert Postelle chased down and killed two of the victims who were trying to leave the scene. He boasted about committing the murders. Postelle received a jury trial and, in 2008, received the sentence of death for the murders of James Alderson and Amy Wright," O'Connor said.

"This was a just and appropriate sentence for the brutal murders of two innocent victims. These death sentences, as well as his sentences of life without the possibility of parole for the murders of Mr. Swindle and Mr. Smith, were affirmed after years of thorough review by the appellate courts."

The board's decision comes one day after it also voted 4-1 against granting clemency to death row prisoner Donald Grant.

