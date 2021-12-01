Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2021 / 5:29 PM

Dow falls 461 points over fears of first U.S. Omicron case

By Daniel Uria
1/5
Dow falls 461 points over fears of first U.S. Omicron case
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461 points on Wednesday as markets reacted to fears surrounding the first reported case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the United States. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday, giving up earlier gains as the first U.S. case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461.68 points, or 1.34%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.18% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.83% amid concerns over how the new variant could impact the economy.

Advertisement

During a briefing at the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, said the case was found in California, adding that "the individual is self-quarantining and all close contacts have been contacted and all close contacts, thus far, have tested negative."

The Dow had been up as much as 520 points at its highest before a swift reversal following the news as stocks affected by the threat of the variant declined.

RELATED ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November

Airline stocks took a hit following the news as American Airlines fell 7.97%, United Airlines dropped 7.57%, Delta declined 7.38% and Boeing slid 4.88%.

Other travel names struggled with Norwegian Cruise Line falling 8.82%, Carnival dropping 7.04%, Wynn resorts declining 6.11% and Hilton Worldwide closing the day down 3.78%.

Retailers also dropped with Kohl's sliding 5.77%, Nordstrom dropping 5.38%, Macy's falling 4.63% and Best Buy declining 4.23%.

Advertisement
RELATED South Korea sees record-high COVID-19 case count amid Omicron worries

The 10-year treasury yield rose as much as 9 basis points to around 1.5% early in the session providing a lift to bank stocks but fell to 1.41% later in the day as both JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs dropped 0.59% and 0.66% respectively.

Markets also continued to react to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank could speed up the tapering of its monthly bond purchase in response to the pandemic.

"In the last couple of weeks, we've had two major uncertainties being injected into the market place. One obviously was the news of the new variant, which we know very little about right now. And the second is the possibility of a more hawkish Fed," Niladri Mukherjee, Bank of America head of portfolio strategy, told Yahoo Finance.

RELATED Man gets prison for buying Lamborghini, Rolex with COVID-19 relief funds

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs fetal viability in landmark Mississippi abortion case
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday struggled with questions about fetal viability as it tackled a Mississippi abortion law that challenges the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.
Suspect in Michigan school shooting faces first degree murder, terrorism charges
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect in Michigan school shooting faces first degree murder, terrorism charges
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford High School shooting that left four children dead and seven others injured, is facing charges of first degree murder, terrorism and other gun related charges.
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Detective testifies child porn files traced to Josh Duggar's car dealership computer
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A detective testified Wednesday that a computer at an Arkansas car dealership owned by reality star Josh Duggar was used to download child pornography images.
Omicron variant detected in U.S. for first time, Fauci announces
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Omicron variant detected in U.S. for first time, Fauci announces
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday confirmed that the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in the United States.
New forensic technology leads to arrest in Florida woman's 1983 death
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New forensic technology leads to arrest in Florida woman's 1983 death
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities have arrested a man who they believe to be the killer of a young Florida woman almost 40 years ago -- a cold case that may now have been solved with new forensic technology.
Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Atlanta-native Andre Dickens is Atlanta's 61st mayor after winning a runoff election against Felicia Moore.
ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A year after Facebook banned Holocaust denial posts and classified them as "hate speech," the Anti-Defamation League found cracks in the enforcement that led to more anti-Holocaust posts on the social media site.
Capital One eliminates unpopular overdraft fees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Capital One eliminates unpopular overdraft fees
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Capital One announced Wednesday that it would eliminate all overdraft fees and non-sufficient fund fees for its customers, essentially giving up $150 million in annual revenue.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker won't run for 3rd term, reports say
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has decided not to run for a third term, according to news reports Wednesday.
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ADP-Moody's: U.S. beat projections with 534,000 private jobs in November
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. labor market added more than a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of November, a stout figure that shows some economic resiliency in the face of rising inflation and new coronavirus variants.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot and killed; father charged
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
World War II bomb explodes near Munich train station
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
Federal judge blocks Biden's nationwide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
WHO advises those over 60 to avoid international travel due to Omicron
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic in U.S. by 2030
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement