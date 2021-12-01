Georgia Tech graduate Andre Dickens wins Atlanta's 61st mayor seat in runoff

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Atlanta-native Andre Dickens is Atlanta's 61st mayor after winning a runoff election against Felicia Moore.

Dickens held a strong lead in several precincts over current City Council President Felicia Moore before the race was called at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Keisha Lance Bottom endorsed Dickens after deciding not to run for a second term as mayor.

Dickens, 47, ran his campaign focused on public safety and the restoration of the "soul of Atlanta." He's called himself a progressive leader with plans to use technology and institute new city departments.

"This city is facing multi-generational poverty," he said after winning the race. "Atlanta is growing both in population and in wealth. Businesses are flocking to this city yet we still have people living in our streets."

Dickens said that he will combat homelessness, poverty, racism, and violence.

His win over Moore came as a surprise when he gained momentum with big-name endorsements and fundraising advantages.

Dickens is a Georgia Tech graduate and the chief development officer for TechBridge, a nonprofit that offers technology and workforce training to organizations. The company was founded in 2018 to teach people skills to land IT jobs.

In 2013, Dickens was elected for the citywide at-large Post 3 seat on the City Council and was re-elected four years later.

Woodruff Arts Center CEO Doug Shipman became Atlanta City Council president while Jason Dozier took District 4 and Antonio Lewis took District 12.