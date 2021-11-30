Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 2:15 PM

Man gets prison for buying Lamborghini, Rolex with COVID-19 relief funds

By UPI Staff
Man gets prison for buying Lamborghini, Rolex with COVID-19 relief funds
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland established a task force in May to look into fraud in COVID-19 relief funding. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A man who fraudulently acquired more than $1.6 million through the U.S. government's coronavirus pandemic Paycheck Protection Program was sentenced to 9 years and 2 months in prison.

Lee Price III, 30, of Houston, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering, the Department of Justice announced.

Advertisement

Price amassed over $1.6 million in the scheme, some of which he spent on a Lamborghini, a Ford F-350 and a Rolex watch. He also spent $2,000 at a strip club, $700 at a liquor store, and paid off loans on a residential property.

The DOJ seized $700,000 of the money.

Officials said Price got the funds by falsely submitting the number of employees and payroll expenses in each of his PPP loan applications, as well as fraudulent tax records and other materials.

Price also applied in the name of an individual who died shortly before the application was submitted.

According to the complaint, Price misrepresented information for three different businesses. He said that one of his small businesses, Price Enterprises, had 50 employees and an average monthly payroll of $375,000. In reality, the business had no employees or payroll.

Advertisement

In May, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to fight fraud. Over 150 people have been prosecuted for fraudulently obtaining PPP funding in over 95 criminal cases.

More than $75 million in cash has been seized by the DOJ in fraudulently obtained funds, along with real estate properties and luxury items purchased with the proceeds.

Read More

With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states A full '12 days of Christmas' will cost more this year

Latest Headlines

Appeals court upholds Calif. ban on large-capacity magazines for guns
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Appeals court upholds Calif. ban on large-capacity magazines for guns
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld California's ban on large-capacity magazines on guns Tuesday.
Twitter may remove private images shared without consent under new policy
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Twitter may remove private images shared without consent under new policy
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Twitter said Tuesday it will ban private images shared without consent, with some exceptions, including images in the public interest, amid growing concerns about online harassment.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reached a deal to cooperate with U.S. lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday.
Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team urge vaccines against Omicron variant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team urge vaccines against Omicron variant
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- White House health officials said Tuesday that they are actively looking for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States and continued to stress the importance of vaccinations.
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed four separate bills into law on Tuesday aiming to help military veterans.
Prosecutors call 1st witnesses in trial of 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors call 1st witnesses in trial of 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday called a Chicago police officer as their first witness in the trial of former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who's being tried for allegedly setting himself up as the victim of a phony hate crime.
Altria can no longer sell IQOS vape-style device in U.S. due to patent dispute
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Altria can no longer sell IQOS vape-style device in U.S. due to patent dispute
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Tobacco giants Altria and Philip Morris International can no longer sell or import its vaping like electronic cigarette in the United States, after a deadline passed over a patent infringement complaint with a rival.
U.S. shoppers spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday, tracking firm says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. shoppers spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday, tracking firm says
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Shoppers nationwide spent nearly $11 billion on digital sales on Cyber Monday, a tracking firm said -- a decrease of 1.4% from last year and the first decline ever for a major shopping holiday.
With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Federal laws that offered COVID-19-related paid sick leave to workers have expired and many sick workers across the country must wrestle with difficult financial and ethical questions when deciding whether to stay home.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision to overturn Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement