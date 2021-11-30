Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 7:51 PM

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot, killed by father

By Daniel Uria

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former University of Central Florida football player Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed in a double shooting that also left his mother hospitalized, police said.

Otis Anderson Jr.'s father, Otis Anderson Sr., was booked into Duval County Jail and charged with first-degree murder of his son and first-degree attempted murder of his wife, Denise Anderson. He made an initial court appearance Tuesday.

Otis Anderson Jr., 23, was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining gunshot injuries to his chest and back in the shooting, which police said took place at 9:30 p.m. Monday at the family's residence in Jacksonville, Fla. Denise Anderson was treated and later discharged from a local hospital after she sustained graze wounds.

According to a police report, Denise Anderson said the shooting stemmed from an altercation that began after Otis Anderson Sr. was bitten by their son's girlfriend's dog.

When Otis Anderson Jr. came downstairs to see what happened, he and his father got into an argument during which the elder Anderson flipped over the downstairs recliner.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Otis Anderson Jr. and his mother with gunshot injuries.

Otis Anderson Sr. was held on probable cause on both charges on no bond and is next set to appear in court on Dec. 22.

Otis Anderson Jr. played college football at UCF in Orlando and was briefly a member of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL this season after going undrafted in 2021.

"We have now confirmed and are devastated to hear of the passing of Otis Andreson Jr.," UCF Athletics wrote in a statement. "He was revered by his teammates, our fans and everyone within Knight Nation. Our deepest condolences go out to everyone who loved Otis. He was taken too soon and will truly be missed."

