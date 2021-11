1/5

Holiday shoppers are seen in Herald Square in New York City on Friday. On Cyber Monday, Americans spent almost $11 billion online. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Shoppers nationwide spent nearly $11 billion on digital sales on Cyber Monday, a tracking firm said -- a decrease of 1.4% from last year and the first decline ever for a major shopping holiday. According to Adobe Analytics, shoppers spent $10.7 billion on Monday. Despite the decline from year to year, it was still the busiest e-commerce shopping day of 2021. Advertisement

The firm said during the peak hour on Monday, between 11 p.m. and midnight EST, shoppers spent about $12 million every minute.

"With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday," Adobe Digital Insights Director Taylor Schreiner said in a statement.

"This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability. It spread out e-commerce spending across the months of October and November, putting us on track for a season that still will break online shopping records."

Adobe said the top sellers on Cyber Monday included toys like Hot Wheels, video games like Metroid Dread and electronics like Apple Watches and laptops.

The firm said the amount spent on Monday marked the first decline ever for a major shopping holiday since it began tracking the figures in 2012.

The National Retail Federation has predicted that sales from November to December will increase from 8.5% to 10.5% over 2020 and total $859 billion.

Adobe has said online sales for the day after Thanksgiving, or Black Friday, fell this year by 1.3%.