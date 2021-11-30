Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 10:17 AM

Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team to give update on Omicron variant

By Clyde Hughes
Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team to give update on Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the omicron coronavirus variant in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Top White House COVID-19 advisers will give a briefing Tuesday to update efforts intended to stay ahead of the coronavirus pandemic -- including the latest information on the new Omicron variant, which scientists say could be the most dangerous mutation to date.

At the briefing will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. It is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

Fauci and Biden urged unvaccinated Americans on Monday to get inoculated as a safeguard against the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 70% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Almost 60% have been fully vaccinated.

RELATED Regeneron says antibody cocktail likely weakened by Omicron variant

"In the event ... that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to Omicron, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool,'' Biden said in an address Monday.

Many scientists have expressed some alarm at the new variant, but say that there's a lot more than still isn't known. Most experts agree that it's highly likely that the existing vaccines will be at least somewhat effective against the Omicron mutation.

Advertisement

Earlier Tuesday, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said he's unsure about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant, which was first found in South Africa.

RELATED Dow rises 236 points as Biden says no to Omicron lockdowns

"I think it's going to be a material drop," Bancel told the Financial Times.

"I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to ... are like, 'This is not going to be good.'"

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday that the new variant has likely weakened the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail.

RELATED Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states

Fauci said early this week that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible, and that it's almost certain to show up in the United States at some point. There have been no official U.S. cases of the variant.

"The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it's going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person's been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies," he said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. shoppers spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday, tracking firm says
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
U.S. shoppers spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday, tracking firm says
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Shoppers nationwide spent nearly $11 billion on digital sales on Cyber Monday, a tracking firm said -- a decrease of 1.4% from last year and the first decline ever for a major shopping holiday.
With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Federal laws that offered COVID-19-related paid sick leave to workers have expired and many sick workers across the country must wrestle with difficult financial and ethical questions when deciding whether to stay home.
Trump's bid to block Jan. 6 records to meet key test in court Tuesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's bid to block Jan. 6 records to meet key test in court Tuesday
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's crusade to keep hundreds of official White House records away from the House's Jan. 6 committee will reach a critical juncture Tuesday as attorneys for both sides plead their case.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision to overturn Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans have blocked a massive annual defense bill from passing amid an impasse on control of amendments.
Pentagon orders probe of Syria airstrike that killed dozens
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pentagon orders probe of Syria airstrike that killed dozens
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered an investigation into U.S. airstrikes into Syria in 2019 that resulted in scores of civilian deaths.
Theranos founder says she was abused by former COO and boyfriend
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Theranos founder says she was abused by former COO and boyfriend
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood-testing company Theranos, testified Monday that her boyfriend and the company's COO, Ramesh Balwani, sexually and emotionally abused her, as she faces fraud charges.
Global Posture Review recommends few changes to U.S. military stance
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Global Posture Review recommends few changes to U.S. military stance
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Monday released the results of its nearly yearlong review of the military's international posture, making few recommendations.
Justice Dept.: Gap reaches agreement to settle discrimination charges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Justice Dept.: Gap reaches agreement to settle discrimination charges
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Gap Inc. has reached a settlement to resolve federal charges that it discriminated against workers because of their immigration status, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Strained partisan relations in the House of Representatives worsened Monday following a tense phone call between feuding members Republican Lauren Boebert and Democrat Ilhan Omar.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement