Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team to give update on Omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the omicron coronavirus variant in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Top White House COVID-19 advisers will give a briefing Tuesday to update efforts intended to stay ahead of the coronavirus pandemic -- including the latest information on the new Omicron variant, which scientists say could be the most dangerous mutation to date. At the briefing will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. It is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST. Advertisement

Fauci and Biden urged unvaccinated Americans on Monday to get inoculated as a safeguard against the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 70% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Almost 60% have been fully vaccinated.

"In the event ... that updated vaccinations or boosters are needed to respond to Omicron, we will accelerate their development and deployment with every available tool,'' Biden said in an address Monday.

Many scientists have expressed some alarm at the new variant, but say that there's a lot more than still isn't known. Most experts agree that it's highly likely that the existing vaccines will be at least somewhat effective against the Omicron mutation.

Earlier Tuesday, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said he's unsure about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant, which was first found in South Africa.

"I think it's going to be a material drop," Bancel told the Financial Times.

"I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to ... are like, 'This is not going to be good.'"

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday that the new variant has likely weakened the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail.

Fauci said early this week that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible, and that it's almost certain to show up in the United States at some point. There have been no official U.S. cases of the variant.

"The profile of the mutations strongly suggest that it's going to have an advantage in transmissibility and that it might evade immune protection that you would get, for example, from a monoclonal antibody or from the convalescent serum after a person's been infected and possibly even against some of the vaccine-induced antibodies," he said.