Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 8:19 PM

4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright

By Danielle Haynes
4 jurors seated in trial of Kim Potter for death of Daunte Wright
Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer Kimberly Potter plans to testify in her own defense. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Jail

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Four jurors have been seated in the manslaughter trial of a former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop earlier this year.

After a full day of questioning, the court seated two men and two women, and Judge Regina Chu dismissed five potential jurors, KSTP-TV in Minneapolis reported.

Advertisement

Kim Potter faces one count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. She was an officer in the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 11 when she pulled Wright over for an expired registration on his vehicle and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

She then attempted to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant, at which point he fled and she shot him to death.

RELATED Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot, killed by father

In footage from her body-worn camera taken during the incident, Potter can be heard repeatedly saying "Taser" before letting off a single bullet and then cursing afterward.

Potter said she thought she was using her Taser on Wright, but instead shot him with her gun.

Defense attorney Paul Engh informed the court Tuesday that he expects Potter to testify in her own defense, KARE-TV in Minneapolis reported.

Advertisement
RELATED 3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting

Potter and police Chief Tim Gannon resigned from the force two days after the shooting.

The shooting resulted in protests in nearby Minneapolis, where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial at the time for -- and was later convicted of -- murder in the death of George Floyd.

The NAACP condemned the shooting of Wright at the time, saying it was an example of police use of excessive force against Black citizens.

RELATED Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall leaves one injured

"Both were fathers, both were Black men, both died at the hands of police," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "Whether it be carelessness and negligence or a blatant modern-day lynching, the result is the same. Another Black man has died at the hands of police."

Latest Headlines

Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot, killed by father
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former UCF football player Otis Anderson Jr. shot, killed by father
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Otis Anderson Jr., a former football player for the University of Central Florida and the Los Angeles Rams, was shot and killed by his father in a double shooting that also left his mother hospitalized.
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FDA panel endorses emergency use authorization for Merck COVID-19 pill
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to endorse emergency use authorization for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill.
Dr. Mehmet Oz announces bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dr. Mehmet Oz announces bid for Pennsylvania Senate seat
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, who rose to fame on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," announced a bid to run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican on Tuesday.
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
3 dead, 8 injured in Michigan high school shooting
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- At least three people died and eight others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a southeast Michigan high school, sheriff's officials said.
Dow falls 652 points amid bond purchase tapering, Omicron variant concerns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 652 points amid bond purchase tapering, Omicron variant concerns
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 652 points Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank may accelerate tapering of its bond purchases and amid concerns over the Omicron variant.
'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Self-described "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, who was a fixture at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence on Tuesday.
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, to three years in prison Tuesday.
Federal Reserve may ramp up tapering of bond-buying, enacted due to COVID-19
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal Reserve may ramp up tapering of bond-buying, enacted due to COVID-19
WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday he expects policymakers to discuss ramping up the tapering of bond purchases, enacted as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Very active and very odd: A 2021 Atlantic hurricane season review
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Very active and very odd: A 2021 Atlantic hurricane season review
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the second hectic season in a row following the record-breaking 2020 season, with new storms spinning up in rapid fashion and very few breaks between each new system.
Appeals court upholds Calif. ban on large-capacity magazines for guns
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court upholds Calif. ban on large-capacity magazines for guns
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld California's ban on large-capacity magazines on guns Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
Tensions escalate in House over Rep. Boebert's 'Islamophobic' comments
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Judge sentences 'El Chapo's' wife to three years in prison
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Report: Taliban executed more than 100 police, military officers after takeover
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement