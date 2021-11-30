Trending
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 3:57 PM

'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence

By Simon Druker
'QAnon shaman' appealing Capitol riot conviction, sentence
Rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner on January 6. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Self-described "QAnon shaman" Jacob Chansley, who was a fixture at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence on Tuesday.

The appeal came less than two weeks after Chansley, one of the most high-profile figures in the U.S. Capitol attack, was handed a 41-month sentence by a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

The appeal seeks to void the guilty plea and sentence but a legal filing on Tuesday did not lay out on what grounds attorneys plan to launch the appeal.

The hearing will be heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Federal prosecutors had urged the judge to hand the 34-year-old Phoenix man a 51-month term, arguing the maximum possible sentence was appropriate because his "now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot."

Chansley pleaded guilty in September to one count of obstructing Congress, in exchange for prosecutors dropping the remaining charges. He has been held in custody since January.

The appeal came a day after a judge approved Chansley's move to replace his lawyer Albert Watkins, with attorney John Pierce, who had previously represented Kyle Rittenhouse.

Chansley became one of the most recognizable faces of the Jan. 6 riot, photographed countless times while marching through the building wearing a horn hat, a backpack and face paint.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on January 6, 2021, in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

