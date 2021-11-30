Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 30, 2021 / 2:43 PM

Appeals court upholds Calif. ban on large-capacity magazines for guns

By Simon Druker
1/3
Appeals court upholds Calif. ban on large-capacity magazines for guns
In a split decision, a U.S. appeals court upheld California's ban on large-capacity magazines for weapons like this .223-caliber AR-15 assault rifle, limiting members of the public to those with no more than 10 bullets. File Photo by Michael Coddington/Shutterstock

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld California's ban on large-capacity magazines on guns Tuesday.

The federal appeals court issued a split decision in upholding the ban, ruling to limit the size of magazines to those that hold 10 or fewer bullets.

Advertisement

The decision reverses a lower court ruling.

It also found the ban imposed by California lawmakers does not infringe on a person's Second Amendment rights, nor does it impact the ability to defend one's home.

"The ban on legal possession of large-capacity magazines reasonably supports California's effort to reduce the devastating damage wrought by mass shootings," said Judge Susan P. Graber, a Clinton appointee, writing for the majority.

Mass shootings that involved a large-capacity magazine have killed or injured more than twice as many people as those involving smaller-capacity magazines, she wrote.

Many believe the move paves the way for the state to institute an all-out ban on assault-style, semi-automatic weapons.

The case stems from 2017, when a group of large-capacity magazine owners in California sued to block the initial magazine-restricting regulation.

With backing from the National Rifle Association, the group claimed the measure violated individual Second Amendment rights.

Advertisement

That led to the appeal to the full bench of the 9th Circuit by the state's attorney general.

Read More

Case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions Federal judge strikes down California's assault weapons ban California appeals judge's ruling to overturn assault rifle ban

Latest Headlines

Twitter may remove private images shared without consent under new policy
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Twitter may remove private images shared without consent under new policy
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Twitter said Tuesday it will ban private images shared without consent, with some exceptions, including images in the public interest, amid growing concerns about online harassment.
Man gets prison for buying Lamborghini, Rolex with COVID-19 relief funds
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Man gets prison for buying Lamborghini, Rolex with COVID-19 relief funds
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- A man who fraudulently acquired more than $1.6 million through the U.S. government's coronavirus pandemic Paycheck Protection Program was sentenced to 9 years and 2 months in prison.
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reached a deal to cooperate with U.S. lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Bennie Thompson announced Tuesday.
Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team urge vaccines against Omicron variant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dr. Fauci, others on Biden's COVID-19 team urge vaccines against Omicron variant
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- White House health officials said Tuesday that they are actively looking for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States and continued to stress the importance of vaccinations.
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed four separate bills into law on Tuesday aiming to help military veterans.
Prosecutors call 1st witnesses in trial of 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Prosecutors call 1st witnesses in trial of 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday called a Chicago police officer as their first witness in the trial of former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, who's being tried for allegedly setting himself up as the victim of a phony hate crime.
Altria can no longer sell IQOS vape-style device in U.S. due to patent dispute
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Altria can no longer sell IQOS vape-style device in U.S. due to patent dispute
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Tobacco giants Altria and Philip Morris International can no longer sell or import its vaping like electronic cigarette in the United States, after a deadline passed over a patent infringement complaint with a rival.
U.S. shoppers spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday, tracking firm says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. shoppers spent almost $11 billion on Cyber Monday, tracking firm says
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Shoppers nationwide spent nearly $11 billion on digital sales on Cyber Monday, a tracking firm said -- a decrease of 1.4% from last year and the first decline ever for a major shopping holiday.
With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
With federal COVID-19 sick leave gone, workers feel pressure to go to work
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Federal laws that offered COVID-19-related paid sick leave to workers have expired and many sick workers across the country must wrestle with difficult financial and ethical questions when deciding whether to stay home.
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review decision overturning Bill Cosby's conviction
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Pennsylvania have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a lower court's decision to overturn Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Senate Republicans stall National Defense Authorization Act
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Missouri, 9 other states
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru with hands covering its face
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Russia claims another successful test of Zircon hypersonic missile
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Sweden's first female prime minister voted back into office after resignation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement