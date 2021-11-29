Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 29, 2021 / 12:20 PM

Jill Biden unveils 'gifts from the heart' White House holiday decor

By Simon Druker
Christmas decor begins at the East Wing entrance, expressing gifts of service, of the White House during the 2021 White House holiday decor preview in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- First lady Jill Biden is unveiling the holiday decorations Monday at the White House, where 41 Christmas trees, about 6,000 feet of ribbon and over 300 candles are on display.

The 2021 theme, "Gifts from the Heart," was announced ahead of a media tour. This is Biden's first time decking the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Advertisement

Biden is also honoring National Guard members and their families to thank them for their work in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those who are spending the season apart.

She will be joined by Capt. Maryanne V. Harrell and her family Monday afternoon. Harrell is the unit commander for the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment. The family also joined the first lady for the official White House Christmas tree arrival on Nov. 22.

RELATED Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

The Bidens' official Christmas card contains a remembrance for those who died of COVID 19.

Last year's theme under first lady Melania Trump was "America the Beautiful," which focused on the country's natural wonders, while also honoring front-line workers.

This year, trees in the State Dining room are framed photos of past first families. The Trumps, Obamas, both Bushes, Reagans and Carters all have photos on the tree.

Advertisement
RELATED Trumps light National Christmas Tree for first time

The Biden family photos include the kids and grandchildren along with dogs Champ and Major. There are also many Biden family photos on the two trees picked out by the first lady on her last couple of trips to Delaware.

"We've been talking with the first lady and meeting with the first lady since early summer about her theme and about the decor for the season. And, I mean, the theme obviously speaks for itself -- Gifts From the Heart -- and you will find every room with sort of an element of another theme, a sub theme, if you will," Biden's social secretary Carlos Elizondo said.

Biden is welcoming a second-grade class from a nearby elementary school on Monday afternoon for the official unveiling of the White House decorations. She will also read Don't Forget, God Bless our Troops for the students and watch a puppet show with them. During the same event, Biden will also thank the over 100 volunteers who decorated the White House with more than 10,000 ornaments.

RELATED First lady emotional in kicking off final Obama White House holiday season

Displaying an official White House Christmas tree decorated by presidential wives has been a tradition since 1929 when it started under first lady Lou Henry Hoover. In 1961, Jacqueline Kennedy became the first to pick a specific theme, decorating with a Nutcracker ornamentation.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, Parag Agrawal replaces him as CEO
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter, Parag Agrawal replaces him as CEO
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter on Monday. He will be replaced by Parag Agrawal effective immediately.
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers spread in California on Hanukkah
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers spread in California on Hanukkah
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flyers spouting anti-Semitic messages were spread into several Beverly Hills, Calif., neighborhoods during the first night of Hanukkah.
Congress returns to full plate of high-profile issues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Congress returns to full plate of high-profile issues
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- From the debt ceiling to President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion "Build Back Better" budget, Congress is set to spend the final month of 2021 on the high wire as members deal with numerous pressure-packed issues.
Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's trial set to start
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell's trial set to start
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The federal trial of British socialite and Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell is to begin Monday, and most likely dredge up sexual misconduct allegations connecting Epstein and his powerful friends.
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett will begin trial on Monday after he was charged in 2019 with lying to the Chicago police about being the victim of a hate crime.
Another Wisconsin parade victim discharged from hospital
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Another Wisconsin parade victim discharged from hospital
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Health officials in Wisconsin said another child injured last week when a man drove his vehicle into a parade in Waukesha has been discharged from the hospital, officials said.
Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey says he won't run for Texas governor
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday removed himself from consideration as a potential candidate for governor after months of toying with a campaign.
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Mark Esper sues Pentagon for redacting memoir
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper filed a lawsuit against the Department of Defense on Sunday over redactions he was told to make in his forthcoming memoir about working within the Trump administration.
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The newly discovered Omicron COVID-19 variant may evade forms of immune protection against the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Sunday.
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Firefighters were working to contain a 180-acre fire in North Carolina's Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday that is likely to force the park to close for the remainder of the week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
North Carolina Pilot Mountain Fire grows to 180 acres
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Fauci warns Omicron may 'evade immune protection' from COVID-19
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Trial to begin for former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Israel bans all travel from foreigners as world COVID Omicron cases grow
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Phil Saviano, advocate for survivors of abuse by Catholic priests, dies at 69
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement